Young makes key free throws, leads Hawks past Pacers 114-111

semoball.com
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Trae Young made two crucial free throws in the final seconds of a hard-fought victory on Wednesday night, but lamented a turnover that put the Atlanta Hawks in a precarious last-second situation. The Hawks had a one-point lead when Young lost control of the basketball. Indiana...

www.semoball.com

Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
Yardbarker

Key Points: Trae Young Leads Hawks To Victory Over Thunder

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Kevin Huerter scored 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Clint Capela scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. John Collins scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out five assists. Danilo Gallinari scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, and...
Yardbarker

Key Points: Capela and Young Lead Hawks Past Hornets, Hawks Have Won Four Straight

The Atlanta Hawks are on a roll right now. They have now won four games in a row. They pushed their winning streak to four games after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 115-105. Trae Young led the way once again for the Hawks. He scored 19 points, four rebounds, and nine assists. Young spoke on the improvements the Hawks have made since returning home and going on this current winning streak.
NBC Sports

Watch LeBron drain 3 to help force overtime, take over late to lead Lakers past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James missed his chance to shine at Madison Square Garden this season. So, he picked up his teammates in his return Wednesday night at Indiana. After drawing the first suspension of his career because of a fracas Sunday in Detroit, James delivered tiebreaking and back-breaking 3-pointers in overtime and finished with 39 points to help the Los Angles Lakers rally past Indiana, 124-116.
KTVZ

Young leads Hawks past Grizzlies as Morant injures left knee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Trae Young had 31 points and 10 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 132-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, who lost star point guard Ja Morant to a left knee injury. Clint Capela finished with 23 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, while John Collins scored 21 points. Young was 12 of 16 from the field, hitting three of his four 3-point attempts. The Hawks won their seventh straight, best active streak in the Eastern Conference. They scored their most points in a game this season. John Konchar led Memphis with 17 points, all in the fourth quarter when both teams had gone to their reserves.
Game Rewind: Pacers 114, Raptors 97

After going toe-to-toe with LeBron James and the Lakers on Wednesday, the Pacers took on the Toronto Raptors on Friday, looking for revenge after the visitors captured victories in the first two meetups. After a well-balanced effort on both ends of the floor, Indiana (9-12) took home a solid, 114-97...
raptorsrepublic.com

Fred VanVleet stars, but the Raptors fall to the Pacers, 114-97

It turns out one good half of defensive basketball does not a good defense make. Coming off of 24 extremely good minutes of basketball — perhaps the best of the season for the Toronto Raptors — the team disappointed against the Indiana Pacers. The mistakes were same old, same old: overhelping, lack of awareness leading to back cuts, lack of size in the paint, and much more. The result was Indiana pasting Toronto with 114 points.
Yardbarker

Key Points: Antetokounmpo and Holiday Lead Defending Champion Bucks Past Pacers in Indianapolis

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially on a roll. The Bucks have now pushed their winning streak to seven games in a row. They routed the Pacers 118-100 to improve to 13-8 overall this season. Jrue Holiday had a big game for the Bucks. He scored 23 points on 11 of 21 shooting from the field. Holiday also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out nine assists against the Pacers. Holiday spoke postgame on the team’s overall attitude and how their confidence is very high right now.
Yardbarker

Hawks vs. Pacers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Indiana Pacers. This game features two teams that desperately want a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight. Game Details. Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers.
AllPacers

Myles Turner's Status For Hawks-Pacers Game

Myles Turner will be active for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening. The status of Turner for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. Turner had been questionable with an...
peachtreehoops.com

Game thread: Hawks at Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night Join us on Twitter and in the comments to discuss all of the action.
ESPN

Young and the Hawks take on the 76ers

LINE: Hawks -6; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers. Young currently ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 26.3 points per game. The Hawks are 7-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta scores 110.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.
Reuters

Trae Young continues scoring binge as Hawks defeat Pacers

Trae Young scored 33 points, his fifth straight game with 30-plus, and the visiting Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 114-111 on Wednesday. The victory was coach Nate McMillan’s 700th career win. Young was 13-for-27 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and added 10 assists and eight rebounds. The Pacers...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks escape with win over Pacers

The Hawks (12-10) nearly gave the game away at the end, but escaped with a 114-111 win in Indiana Wednesday. Next up, the Hawks will host the Sixers Friday. 1. Even though Nate McMillan wasn’t there in person, this technically gives him his 700th career win. He’s fourth in wins among active head coaches behind Gregg Popovich (1,316), Doc Rivers (1,003) and Rick Carlisle (845). But, assistant coach Chris Jent actually coached this game, with McMillan isolating out of caution (he came into contact with assistant coach Jamelle McMillan, who entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier Wednesday, and even though he returned a negative rapid-response test, he wanted to be extra cautious). This also gave the Hawks a win against former coach Lloyd Pierce, who is now an assistant for the Pacers.
Yardbarker

Wild Finish In Pacers Loss To Hawks

The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks played an entertaining game in downtown Indianapolis on Wednesday evening. The Hawks won the game 114-111 and the win advanced them to 12-10 on the season, while the Pacers fell to 9-15. At the end of the game there was a controversial play. With...
ClutchPoints

Hawks PG Trae Young shows off his handles for Atlanta vs Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks and the Indiana Pacers squared off Wednesday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. Hawks guard Trae Young once again showed off his ball handling skills, as he crossed over Kelan Martin to free himself up for the jumper. Young has been known for his handles...
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks get tight win in Indiana, defeat Pacers 114-111

The Atlanta Hawks were back in action after a three-day break to face the Indiana Pacers. The Hawks were down a head coach and a few rotational players, but they were able to sneak out with a 114-111 win. Nate McMillan and Jamelle McMillan were not at this game due to Jamelle entering COVID/Health and Safety protocols. Nate McMillan has not tested positive, but stayed away from the game out of precaution as a close contact to Jamelle.
