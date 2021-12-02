NBA YoungBoy Wants To Quit Making Music

NBA Youngboy did a rare interview with DJ Akademiks where he opened up about his current legal situation, new music, record label and much more. The conversation happened on Tuesday night on Clubhouse where thousands of fans tuned in to listen to what the young rapper had to say. When it came to his label situation, YB openly said that he wants to stop being a “slave” to Atlantic Records. He added that he doesn’t see a big check from his label for the numbers he puts up.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO