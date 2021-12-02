ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA YoungBoy Wants To Quit Making Music

Cover picture for the articleYoungBoy Never Broke Again could be saying goodbye to music. In a recent Clubhouse conversation with DJ Akademiks, the Louisiana rapper revealed that he has not felt the same way about music for a while...

Indy100

Drake met an old couple at a basketball game who didn’t know who he was and named them his ‘new parents’

Drake met an older couple at an NBA game who didn’t recognise him - and he soon crowned them his “new parents”.The rapper - who was sitting courtside at the Oklahoma City (OKC) Thunder and Houston Rockets game with a friend - happened to be sitting next to an older couple who didn’t realise that he was a world-known musical artist.As cameras started to show the “Certified Lover Boy,” the older gentleman appeared to ask if he was a notable person.Drake was evidently entertained with the exchange and started to laugh as he called for the camera to focus...
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Speaks On Young Dolph, Virgil Abloh Deaths: "You Changing Form"

Earlier today, Young Dolph's loved ones gathered together for his memorial service. There have been several tributes to the late rapper since he was murdered in his hometown of Memphis earlier this month. Adding to the grief comes the shocking death of Virgil Abloh who reportedly lived with cancer privately before succumbing to the illness.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yaya Mayweather Reveals Her & NBA YoungBoy's Baby Calls Floyd Mayweather "Papa"

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather is currently facing a potential 20 years behind bars for her alleged stabbing of NBA YoungBoy's baby mother Lapattra Jacob, but that isn't stopping her from spending precious time with her and NBA YoungBoy's newborn baby, Kentrell Jr. The young couple welcomed their first child together at...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather Shows NBA Youngboy's Son How To Box

While we approach the Christmas season, Thanksgiving offers everyone a chance to get together with their families, enjoy a nice meal, and a couple of drinks. It's an excellent break from everyone's busy schedule, especially as the holidays come around. Floyd Mayweather appears to be having an excellent time this...
NBA
hiphop-n-more.com

NBA Youngboy Says He Wants to Stop Being a “Slave” to Atlantic Records

NBA Youngboy did a rare interview with DJ Akademiks where he opened up about his current legal situation, new music, record label and much more. The conversation happened on Tuesday night on Clubhouse where thousands of fans tuned in to listen to what the young rapper had to say. When it came to his label situation, YB openly said that he wants to stop being a “slave” to Atlantic Records. He added that he doesn’t see a big check from his label for the numbers he puts up.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

All Of NBA Youngboy's YouTube Videos Mysteriously Vanish

YoungBoy Never Broke Again was proof that rappers, or any artists, could gain their following on YouTube and stick to using the platform after they achieved fame. While every artist uses YouTube for music videos, YoungBoy would frequently drop music exclusively to YouTube, and his cult fanbase knew it was the primary app to use to stay tapped in to his releases.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy & Birdman's Long-Awaited Joint Mixtape Finally Gets Release Date

NBA YoungBoy is somewhat of a free man, and as expected, he’s releasing new music as if he wasn’t just sitting in prison. On Monday (November 29), Cash Money founder Birdman took to his Instagram page with a post regarding the next album coming from YoungBoy, which happens to be a joint album with the #1 Stunna.
NBA
Nba Youngboy
Dj Akademiks
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Youngboy Drops "safe then sorry"

It's only been a few weeks since Youngboy Never Broke Again was released from prison on house arrest, and things have been looking up for him and his fans. Just last week, the rapper delivered a compilation for his label, Never Broke Again: The Compilation, arriving a few months after NBA Youngboy shared Sincerely Kentrell. In typical fashion, he isn't slowing down on new releases and feeding his fans even more new music.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Youngboy Drops New Clothing Collaboration With VLone

NBA Youngboy’s official clothing brand Never Broke Again just teamed up with popular streetwear merchants Vlone to release a new line of hoodies, shirts, sweats, and balaclavas. With YB being one of the biggest rappers out right now and A$AP Bari's Vlone's popularity among streetwear fans, this collaboration seems like...
hotnewhiphop.com

Baby Keem, NBA YoungBoy & Saweetie Land Their First Grammy Nominations

Grammy season is officially upon us. Just over an hour ago, the Recording Academy released the full list of nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, set to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022. (The Staples Center will be called Crypto.com Arena by then.)
NBA
hypebeast.com

All the Music Videos on NBA YoungBoy's YouTube Channel Have Been Deleted

All of the music videos on YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s YouTube channel have been deleted. The reason for the clearing was not revealed, and neither YouTube nor NBA YoungBoy’s team have addressed the situation as of writing. Reports state that the Baton Rouge rapper’s videos had more than nine billion views combined and featured almost his entire catalog; NBA YoungBoy is fond of dropping tracks on YouTube rather than other streaming services as he built a loyal fanbase on YouTube.
hotnewhiphop.com

Birdman & NBA YoungBoy Dropping "From Tha Bayou" Mixtape This Week

He's repeatedly praised NBA YoungBoy and the rapper's superstardom and it seems that this week, Birdman has a surprise for fans. Lousiana icons like Master P and Birdman have taken YoungBoy under their wings and often, they have spoken about his talents in interviews. YoungBoy has been declared to be the next huge artist to hit the industry, however, there does seem to be an ongoing controversy with YouTube and recently, YoungBoy's videos were removed from the platform.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Youngboy Compares Labels' Deals With Artists To Slavery

NBA Youngboy says that he's never been paid for any of his millions of views on YouTube and compared labels' contracts with artists to slavery during his recent appearance on DJ Akademiks' podcast, Off The Record. "I think as you…you learn how badly you’ve been taken advantage of," Youngboy began....
NBA
thesource.com

NBA YoungBoy, Polo G, SoFaygo, Trippie Redd Among Artists To Win Big At The First-Ever SoundCloud Playback Award Show

Today, SoundCloud launched ‘The SoundCloud Playback,’ music’s most distinctive end-of-year review. The Playback spotlights the year’s top artists, tracks, biggest debuts, hardest hits and engaging artist-to-fan moments. Powered by fans and communities driving what’s next in music culture, ‘The SoundCloud Playback’ is rooted in music discovery from emerging and established creators, making it the antithesis of expected mainstream round-ups.
NBA
rapradar.com

Video: NBA YoungBoy “Heart & Soul/Alligator Walk”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again returns to the small screen with his double feature-presentation. On the melodic “Heart & Soul”, the Baton Rouge touches on his prison stint from his crib before turning up in the garage for the energetic “Alligator Walk”. Megan. Making extra salary every month from home more...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Trolls 21 Savage During His Clubhouse Chat

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been in his fair share of drama since his late-October release from prison. Whether it be thirsting over Doja Cat or co-signing 6ix9ine, YoungBoy has had a lot to say lately. After responding "f**k no" when asked if he listened to rappers like Polo G,...
NBA
Variety

Variety’s Hitbreaker of the Year, Steven Victor, on Pop Smoke’s Bittersweet Success

“I wanted to make Pop Smoke a superstar,” record executive and artist manager Steven Victor says wistfully. He succeeded — the young rapper has two songs on Variety’s Hitmakers 2021 list, “What You Know Bout Love” and “For the Night” — but tragically Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was fatally shot in a rented home in the Hollywood Hills in February 2020 at the age of 20, just as he was achieving that superstardom. Victor, who grew up two blocks from Pop in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Canarsie (although 20 years earlier), signed the deep-voiced rapper to his Universal-distributed Victor Victor Worldwide...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Youngboy Responds To Soulja Boy's Claim That He Could Have Signed Him

NBA Youngboy has responded to Soulja Boy's claim about having been able to sign him back in 2016. Youngboy downplayed the comment and said he "missed out on his chance." "I don't give a fuck that he posted that shit," YoungBoy said during a new interview on the Off the Record podcast. "Shit, he missed out on his chance. I don't give a fuck about that shit."
NBA

