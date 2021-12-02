ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duanesburg, NY

Man reportedly stabbed family in Duanesburg home, 5-year-old and mother dead

By Conall Smith
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Axlp_0dBn5l6T00

DUANESBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — State Police have confirmed that a mother and son are dead after allegedly being stabbed by a family member. State Police have arrested Nelson D. Patino, 47, after he contacted police on December 1 around 9:15 p.m. stating that he had stabbed his family.

Police said three victims were located inside the home with apparent stab wounds when they arrived. A 5-year-old male died at the scene. His 37-year-old mother was transported to Albany Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Police said the third victim, a 2-year-old male, was transported to Albany Medical Center where he remains in stable condition. Patino was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for self-inflicted injuries.

Charges:

  • Two counts of murder in the second degree (felonies)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

He is due to be arraigned in Duanesburg Town Court. A press conference is tentatively scheduled to be held at Troop G Headquarters at 2 p.m. You will be able to watch the press conference live on the player above.

The incident took place on Duanesburg Road near the Stewart’s. New York State Police, Guilderland police, and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.

DawnFalzo
3d ago

so sad and tragic it's bad enough the mom but a 5 year old what did he ever do to deserve that to happen to him

Michelle Snyder
3d ago

more tragedy around the holidays this is really sad between the pandemic and people not caring and losing their mind

