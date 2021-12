The New York Rangers are showing no signs of slowing down. Quite the contrary, they seem to be speeding up. Despite an unexpected long layoff after the Islanders were shut down due to COVID issues, the Blueshirts came out with jump against the Flyers. When the team went to center ice to salute the crowd, they moved into a second place tie with Cup favorite Carolina Hurricanes. The team is also just two points behind the division leading Washington Capitals with two games in hand.

