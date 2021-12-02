ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blocked shot at buzzer gives Celtics 1-point win over 76ers

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) -- Jayson Tatum scored 26 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, shaking off a hard fourth-quarter fall to lead to lead the Boston Celtics to a 88-87 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Tatum scored 11 points in the fourth. Robert Williams III blocked Georges Niang's shot at...

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
Boston Celtics: 1 stud and 1 dud from C’s thrilling win over Thunder

Though things still may not be perfect, the Boston Celtics have strung together two consecutive impressive victories in back-to-back nights as they downed the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday by a final score of 111-105. With this victory, the team finds itself back to a .500 record which, though it...
What Stood Out in Celtics' Win Over Raptors

The Boston Celtics shook off a frustrating loss in San Antonio on Saturday (and an ugly defeat against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday), earning a win north of the border against the Toronto Raptors. To do so, Boston had to overcome a poor shooting performance, making just 41.5 percent of...
Tatum, Celtics hold on to top 76ers

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 26 points with a career-high 16 rebounds on Wednesday night, shaking off a hard fourth-quarter fall to lead to lead the Boston Celtics to an 88-87 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Tatum scored 11 points in the fourth, and Jaylen Brown blocked Georges Niang’s shot...
Watch: Robert Williams makes buzzer beating block to fetch victory for Boston in 76ers vs Celtics

When the likes of Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are on the floor, it is highly rare to see another time fetch the limelight but Robert Williams was determined to make a name for himself in 76ers vs Celtics most recent showdown, making a buzzer beating block which ensured the much-required win for the home team at TD Garden on Wednesday.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics 12/1/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Matchup Preview (12/1/21) The Philadelphia 76ers (11-10) will have another test against the Boston Celtics (11-10) on the 1st of December. Both teams have suffered injuries to key players and have been negatively affected at the beginning of the season; however, they should be near full health now. Philadelphia has welcomed back two starters into its starting lineup: Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid. These two players are significant to the Sixers on each end of the floor, but especially the defensive end. Last season, Philadelphia was an elite defensive team but had dropped into the bottom ten without Thybulle and Embiid. Boston had missed Jaylen Brown for eight consecutive games recently, which certainly did not help its offensive output, while Jayson Tatum had struggled with shooting efficiency. Below is the analysis for both teams as well as the predictions for the outcome of the game.
Sixers Fall to Celtics on Road | At The Buzzer

The 76ers (11-11) fell to the Boston Celtics (12-10), 88-87, on the road on Wednesday night. Neither team shot a high percentage overall, with Boston finishing 33-for-79 (.418) and the Sixers going 33-for-89 (.371). The Celtics were 11-for-28 (.393) from 3-point range and 11-for-15 (.733) from the foul line. The Sixers shot 8-for-31 (.258) from 3 and 13-for-17 (.765) from the line.
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday, December 1: Fade The Celtics At Home vs. 76ers

Our winning streak improved to seven straight games as we successfully backed Lakers center Anthony Davis to go over his assists prop of 2.5 last night. Today’s slate of games offers an interesting challenge as most seem to be priced efficiently. As a result, I will target an underdog in a divisional game in what should be another competitive matchup.
Al Horford and Celtics’ defense shut down 76ers in 88-87 win

Al Horford last played the 76ers on Mar. 20, 2019, absent for both of the Thunder’s battles with Philadelphia during his condensed 2020-21 season. Once heralded as something akin to a Joel Embiid slower if such a thing exists, he joined him for an admittedly challenging season in 2019-20 before getting dealt.
Al Horford Thrilled To Redeem Reputation With Celtics After Win Vs. 76ers

BOSTON — Boston Celtics big man Al Horford was both rightfully excited and extremely forthcoming as he spoke with the media following a 88-87 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at TD Garden. The 76ers, of course, were the team Horford left the Celtics for following his first stint...
The bigs key a big win: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-76ers

1. Al Horford tried to downplay the concept of a “revenge game” following the Boston Celtics victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, but it was clear Horford had a little extra juice throughout the game. He started off by going right at Joel Embiid for a bucket:. A couple of plays...
Hot Three-Point Shooting Carries Jazz Over Celtics

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz made a season-high 27 threes and knocked off the Boston Celtics 137-130. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 34 points and six assists as the Jazz moved to 15-7 on the season. The Celtics got 37 points from Jayson Tatum but fell to...
