Westfield, NJ

Former Westfield Lord & Taylor to serve as classroom for special needs students

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Students at Lamberts Mill Academy have been out of school since the building flooded during Tropical Storm Ida - but now, a vacant Lord & Taylor in Westfield will be transformed into temporary classrooms.

The department store has been vacant without employees or customers since 2020 when Lord & Taylor declared bankruptcy.

Lamberts Mill Academy has been gutted and is in the process of major renovation, so the students have been learning at a facility in Scotch Plains.

Lamberts Mill Academy assists children with special needs - those with emotional and behavioral disabilities. The building also houses Hillside Academy South, an alternative high school.

Both sites are operated by Union County.

Streetworks Development, which owns the property, is working on renovating the store. It says that classes in Lord & Taylor will be held this winter through the end of the school year.

The construction at the school's building is set to be completed by next fall.

