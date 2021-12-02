Brooklyn couple gets help from community after fire destroys home of 30 years

After a devastating fire wrecked their home on Thanksgiving, a Brooklyn couple is getting help from the community as they rebuild their life.

Zulma Ortiz-Fuentes and her husband, Joseph Sciorra, were getting ready to go to bed in their DeVoe Street home after celebrating Thanksgiving when a neighbor rang their doorbell and warned them of a fire.

After running outside, the couple watched as flames engulfed their neighboring building before it reached their home.

The two-bedroom apartment suffered fire, water and smoke damage - with the kitchen being hit the worst.

A GoFundMe has been created to get the couple back on their feet and so far, they have raised around $32,000.

The couple is trying to salvage what's left of their home while they look for a new place to live.