ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn couple gets help from community after fire destroys home of 30 years

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14W5qh_0dBn52f900

After a devastating fire wrecked their home on Thanksgiving, a Brooklyn couple is getting help from the community as they rebuild their life.

Zulma Ortiz-Fuentes and her husband, Joseph Sciorra, were getting ready to go to bed in their DeVoe Street home after celebrating Thanksgiving when a neighbor rang their doorbell and warned them of a fire.

After running outside, the couple watched as flames engulfed their neighboring building before it reached their home.

The two-bedroom apartment suffered fire, water and smoke damage - with the kitchen being hit the worst.

A GoFundMe has been created to get the couple back on their feet and so far, they have raised around $32,000.

The couple is trying to salvage what's left of their home while they look for a new place to live.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Salvage#Doorbell#New Place#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy