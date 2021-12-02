3 people charged in connection with Friday deadly shooting

Three people have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that took place Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bonzel Fowler, 28, and Byron Fowler, 30, who are brothers, along with Tateona Jackson-Williams, 27, have each been charged with second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to Blue Valley Market on reports of gun shots. There they found the victim, Edmon E. Alexander, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Alexander later died in the hospital.

"Police determined the shooting was captured on surveillance video that showed shots fired from the passenger side and from the backseat of one vehicle into a second vehicle," the release said. "One defendant confirmed for police that the he and the co-defendants were at the market and had an altercation with the victim."

Prosecutors have requested $150,000 bonds for the brothers and $50,000 for Jackson-Williams.

