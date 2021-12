Some residents believe it would be too expensive. Others say it would be well worth the money. Still others want to see the project revised for a lower cost. There were mixed opinions among Sea Isle City residents about a proposed $20 million community recreation center during a two-hour town hall meeting Saturday organized by Mayor Leonard Desiderio to discuss a project that could be a centerpiece of the town for decades to come.

