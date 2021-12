LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California ranks among having some of the deadliest freeways in the United States, according to an insurance comparison website. The Zebra reports that it analyzed data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to assess the most-at-risk roads based on the number of deaths in vehicle crashes. Interstate 5, which runs through several major California cities including Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego, ranked No. 3 out of the 10 “most dangerous roads in the U.S The Zebra found that California contains portions of four of the deadliest U.S. interstates, spanning from Northern...

