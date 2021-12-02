ENC firefighters help in Western N.C. fires

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As fires burn in the western part of North Carolina, some firefighters in Eastern North Carolina are there working to put those fires out.

Wilson County Ranger Brandon Webb said he and around 15 others from eastern North Carolina are fighting the fires.

“When you have a fire this size, the manpower takes to control it, you’re pulling resources from all across the state and we’ve got resources from Pitt and Wilson counties,” said Webb. “You’re creating vacancies and voids in those areas.”

This is why Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris says makes it even more important to comply with the statewide burn ban.

“When you have to start sending people from very rural regions into a very concentrated area, it leaves the rest of us really unprotected,” Morris said.

Morris said Pitt County has already been on more than a dozen calls for fires even since the burn ban took effect on Monday.

“We almost lost a house (Tuesday) and the fire had supposedly been out for 3 or 4 hours,” he said. “It only took one spark. People are used to burning leaves, limbs, natural vegetation especially this time of year.”

There are consequences to burning during this time, and all previously issued burn permits are now voided by the state.

“There is a $100 ticket plus a $183 court cost,” Morris said. “Typically with the county, there is a possibility of legal action, but really what we want is compliance. We just want to keep people safe.”

