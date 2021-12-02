1927 photo shows Milwaukee Avenue shortly after it was widened in Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park; 1949 photos show celebration for traffic signals installed at Milwaukee, Central & Foster avenues
A 1927 photograph that was recently donated to the Northwest Chicago Historical Society shows Milwaukee Avenue right after the street was widened from approximately Carmen Avenue in Jefferson Park to Devon Avenue in Gladstone Park. Frank Suerth, a researcher for the historical society, said that the photograph ran in...nadignewspapers.com
Comments / 0