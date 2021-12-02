ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Smokies bear attack survivor reunited with rescuers

By Elizabeth Kuebel
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYnAL_0dBn0xYa00

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The teenage victim of a bear attack reunited with her rescuers on Wednesday.

Back in June, 17-year-old Timnah Roberts was attacked by a bear while sleeping at a back country campsite in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

For the first time since then, she and her family got to meet the park rangers and Tennessee Army National Guard crew who came to her rescue.

“It’s nice to meet with her,” Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta said. “It’s one of those things that we don’t get a chance to see them after we drop them off. It’s normally we pick them up, kind of a scoop-and-grab, and we drop them at the hospital.

“They’re taken care of from there and we never hear from them.”

Roberts’ dad Brent recalled the attack.

“My wife and I woke up to Timnah screaming for help right about midnight,” he said.

Crews respond to brush fire along Milligan Highway

Because of her remote location, a Tennessee Army National Guard medical flight crew was called in to help. They hoisted Roberts up and took her to UT Medical Center.

She and her family got a first hand look at that rescue helicopter.

“Just the fact that we can go out and help somebody,” Banta said. “That’s what it’s all about. … We put somebody else’s life above our own.”

Her dad says Timnah has recovered completely and quickly. It’s great news – especially considering her injuries.

“She had severe lacerations on her left hand, and then on the top right hand part of her head and then she had some puncture wounds on the backs of one of her arms,” Brent said.

“You would never have known that she had been attacked by a bear a few months ago. Seeing her smile and get out and enjoy life, be with her family, that’s great – especially in the time of the holidays,” Banta said.

Timnah gave each of the rescuers a wood-burned ornament with a picture of a bear, a skill she learned while she was recovering from her injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Missing 12-year-old girl found after search in Castlewood, Va.

Update 10:20 p.m.: According to EMA Director Jess Powers, the missing 12-year-old girl has been found and is okay. ———————————————————————————————————————— CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. Russell County EMA Director, Jess Powers, told News Channel 11 a team with the Sheriff’s office is […]
CASTLEWOOD, VA
WJHL

Man wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in Unicoi Co.

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man with an active arrest warrant from the United States Marshals Service was arrested in Unicoi Co. on Nov. 30. According to a social media post by the Town of Unicoi Police Department, Martin Vanhouten was taken into custody after the Town of Unicoi Police Department executed a search […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alcoa, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Alcoa, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WJHL

Suspects in Carter Co. drive-by that killed 10-year-old appear in court

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three men charged in the drive-by death of 10-year-old Lillyhanna Davis appeared in court Friday morning. Jason Barber II, Jediah Glover and Zachary Scalf each face several charges, including first-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the Carter County fatal shooting. […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Bear Attack#Rescuers#Accident#Sgt#Ut Medical Center
WJHL

Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WJHL

Bomb squad called for grenades turned in at Joplin Police Dept by citizen

JOPLIN, Mo. — Corporal Tim Hudson of the Joplin Police Department tells us on scene at the 303 East 3rd they have summoned the Springfield Bomb Squad as part of an investigation of two devices.  A concerned citizen came into the police department shortly after 4:00 p.m. with concerns about some explosives she wanted to […]
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

VSP: 1 man died following single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced Friday that one man is dead after a vehicle ran off Route 460 before hitting a concrete wall. A release from VSP states that a 2010 Ford F-150 had been traveling east on Wednesday evening before straying from the roadway, going through a grassy lot […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy