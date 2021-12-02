ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State To Face Utah Or Oregon In Rose Bowl In Most Bowl Projections

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
Ohio State’s postseason fate is out of its hands after Saturday’s upset loss at Michigan, but most projections have the Buckeyes reaching the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2018 season.

Of course, that's largely dependent on what happens at the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where the Wolverines are looking to win their first conference title since 2004.

If Iowa wins, though, the Hawkeyes will likely be the Big Ten representative in Pasadena, which means the Buckeyes could be on the outside looking in when it comes to New Year’s Six bowls.

That said, some of college football’s leading experts have tried their hand at projecting this year’s bowl games following the results of Week 13. Check out where, when and who they have Ohio State playing below:

Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Rose Bowl vs. Utah

“We're going with Utah to get a second win over Oregon. Ohio State is locked into the Rose Bowl as the No. 2 Big Ten team in the rankings if Michigan makes the playoff.”

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports

Rose Bowl vs. Utah

“This might be the most obvious of the matchups. The Rose Bowl is the Pac-12 champion against the Big Ten champ. They are almost certainly going to take Ohio State and the winner of the Pac-12 title game between Oregon and Utah.

“Ohio State making it to the Rose Bowl is predicated on Michigan handling Iowa in the Big Ten title game. If the Hawkeyes pull the upset, they will be headed to the Rose Bowl, and Ohio State likely will be headed to another New Year’s Six bowl. The Buckeyes should feel good about their place in the New Year’s Six, given their standing with the committee.

“Utah is positioned for its first Rose Bowl in school history with a sweep of the Ducks, but Oregon would claim the spot if it can avenge its 38-7 loss in Salt Lake City.”

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Rose Bowl vs. Utah

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Rose Bowl vs. Oregon

“In the New Year's Six, we have an unfortunate rematch between Oregon and Ohio State as part of the projections. The Ducks are the expected Pac-12 champions, and the Buckeyes are projected to be the highest-ranked Big Ten team after the Wolverines, which are projected for the CFP. However, the Rose Bowl could choose Michigan State instead if it wants to avoid the regular-season rematch -- and it is the Rose Bowl's choice, not that of the committee.

“Of course, if Utah beats Oregon, problem solved. Utah would face Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, unless Iowa upsets Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. If that happened, the CFP matchups would change with the Hawkeyes playing in the Rose Bowl as Big Ten champions.”

Erick Smith, USA TODAY Sports

Rose Bowl vs. Oregon

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic

Rose Bowl vs. Utah

“Ohio State will almost certainly go to the Rose Bowl if Michigan moves up to the Playoff. There had been some speculation that the Rose Bowl might deviate from taking the highest-ranked Big Ten team if it meant avoiding an Oregon-Ohio State rematch, but I’m told that would not happen. Of course it’s moot if Iowa beats Michigan; the Hawkeyes would go to Pasadena as the conference champ.”

Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated

Citrus Bowl vs. Kentucky

Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report

Rose Bowl vs. Utah

Bill Bender, Sporting News

Rose Bowl vs. Utah

College Football News

Rose Bowl vs. Oregon

“Here’s the one big change in the bunch, and it stinks. Going to the Rose Bowl is never disappointing, but Ohio State and Oregon in a rematch of the early season showdown is. Ohio State vs Utah – if the Utes win the Pac-12 championship – would be entertaining.”

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

Ohio State vs. Utah

“As far as the College Football Playoff, I’m projecting — and this is dangerous — that the favorites will win their conference title games: Georgia over Alabama (SEC), Oklahoma State over Baylor (Big 12), Michigan over Iowa (Big Ten) and Cincinnati over Houston (AAC).

“If that happens, I’m projecting the College Football Playoff semifinals will feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Cincinnati in the Orange Bowl and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl.

“There are obviously dozens (hundreds?) of chaos scenarios besides what I listed above, but I’m going with the most likely outcome.

“In that case, rounding out the New Year’s Six bowls would be: Utah vs. Ohio State (Rose), Alabama vs. Baylor (Sugar), Ole Miss vs. Pitt (Peach) and Michigan State vs. Notre Dame (Fiesta).

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

Rose Bowl vs. Utah

Jim Tomlin, Saturday Tradition

Rose Bowl vs. Utah

“It’s hard for old-time fans to envision a trip to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl as a consolation prize, but that’s exactly what it would be if the Buckeyes are sent there, and we project that as OSU’s destination.

“Both OSU and Michigan State wrapped up their regular seasons at 10-2, but Ohio State’s comprehensive victory over the Spartans on Nov. 20 will be the deciding factor in making the Buckeyes the B1G’s Rose Bowl representative.”

