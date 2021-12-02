Bixby High School Aiming For 4th Straight Championship, Record-Breaking Winning Streak

The Bixby Spartans are looking for a fourth consecutive title and seventh in the last eight years when they faceoff against Deer Creek on Thursday.

There's also the potential for a new state winning streak record. Bixby tied Wagoner's mark with their semifinal win a few weeks ago and this year's seniors don't want to be the class that sees it come to an end.

News On 6's Jonathan Huskey has the story.