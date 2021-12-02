ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

Bixby High School Aiming For 4th Straight Championship, Record-Breaking Winning Streak

By Jonathan Huskey
 4 days ago
The Bixby Spartans are looking for a fourth consecutive title and seventh in the last eight years when they faceoff against Deer Creek on Thursday.

There's also the potential for a new state winning streak record. Bixby tied Wagoner's mark with their semifinal win a few weeks ago and this year's seniors don't want to be the class that sees it come to an end.

News On 6's Jonathan Huskey has the story.

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Bixby Makes History With 6A-II State Championship Victory Over Deer Creek

This season there was a word you didn't say at Bixby high school games, "streak." If they kept winning all the way to the State Championship, they'd set the State Record for the Longest Win Streak. The Spartans are a superstitious bunch but they still kept winning. So, it all came down to Thursday night Deer Creek was the only thing standing in the way of Bixby's seventh state title, win #49 in a row, and history.
BIXBY, OK
TU's Women's Basketball Pauses All Team Activities After Positive COVID Cases

The University of Tulsa has announced that its women's basketball team will pause all team activities due to positive COVID-19 cases. According to the TU website, the women's Wednesday night game at Bradley will not be played. TU has not specified when operations will begin again but did note that the next scheduled Tulsa game is Wednesday, Dec. 8 against Missouri S&T at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

