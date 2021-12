11/26: As we start mailing Christmas gifts to loved ones, it's worth remembering that thePostman only rings twice. Though in same cases, he doesn't ring at all. The US Post Office has no way to deliver to Australia or New Zealand, except by Express Mail. This came to my attention the day after Thanksgiving, when standing in line at a post office. There were two older women waiting in line ahead of me (older than me anyway).

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO