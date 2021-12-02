UCSF Lab Worked Quickly To Confirm San Francisco's Omicron Case

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Colorful holiday projections are now lighting up buildings in downtown San Francisco each night to help revive and reinvigorate the area from the COVID pandemic slowdown. Mayor London Breed joined Supervisor Aaron Peskin to launch ‘Let’s Glow SF’, the city’s first such holiday activation and the largest project mapping event in the country. The bright displays choreographed to music are meant to boost the local economy and give locals and visitors alike a reason to tour downtown, which was especially hard hit by the pandemic. “We want you to all come back downtown, we want you to come...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO