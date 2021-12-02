UCSF Lab Worked Quickly To Confirm San Francisco's Omicron Case

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has once again been spotted in violation of the city's strict indoor mask mandate. Over the weekend, a video of Breed dancing without a mask on in a nightclub went viral on social media, and in response, the mayor attempted to argue that she did not, actually, violate the city's mask mandate, which requires covering one's face at all times unless "actively eating or drinking."
(Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) Hello San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 2. Carlos Santana recovering from sudden heart surgery. San Francisco native and Bay Area music icon Carlos Santana, 74, had a sudden heart procedure after an undisclosed health scare over the weekend, KPIX5 reports.
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 774,868 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II […]
Over $1 billion worth of goods were stolen from Bay Area stores this month in smash-and-grab robberies. Louis Vuitton, Nordstrom, Burberry, Bloomingdales, Walgreens, and Lululemon were among the stores affected. Photos show San Francisco stores boarded up with a strong police presence on Black Friday. A wave of organized theft...
SACRAMENTO – “As expected, and thanks to California’s large-scale testing and early detection systems, the State of California and the San Francisco Department of Public Health have confirmed a case of the Omicron variant in California. Our partners at the University of California, San Francisco identified this case through their sequencing capabilities.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel says he expects there will be a "material drop" in the efficacy of current vaccines against the newly discovered omicron variant. Those comments, published in the Financial Times this week, prompted a drop in U.S. stock futures amidst concern about the omicron variant's...
Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 11:43 a.m.: First omicron variant case in nation detected in San Francisco. The first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the U.S. was found in San Francisco late last month, according to state and local health officials.
Just days before a string of high-end robberies targeting Union Square rattled the Bay Area, an apparent burglary at a San Francisco cannabis dispensary was seemingly not stopped by police at the scene. The San Francisco Department of Police Accountability is now investigating the incident, multiple media outlets report, which...
SAN FRANCISCO - Doctors at a UCSF lab worked fast to confirm the first COVID omicron case in the country, pinpointing the virus to a person in San Francisco. They were able to get results within just eight hours – through genomic sequencing. Most counties rely on the state lab...
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — There is a new twist in an ongoing investigation into sinking sidewalks in one San Francisco neighborhood known as “Little Venice.”. As we first exposed, the sidewalks in Mission Bay on the south side of the Oracle Park are sinking, as much as a foot and more in some spots. Now we are learning this growing problem could have been avoided.
The first U.S. case of the omicron variant has been detected in San Francisco. The case was confirmed when a Bay Area resident returned from South Africa and tested positive for the variant shortly after their flight home.
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Colorful holiday projections are now lighting up buildings in downtown San Francisco each night to help revive and reinvigorate the area from the COVID pandemic slowdown.
Mayor London Breed joined Supervisor Aaron Peskin to launch ‘Let’s Glow SF’, the city’s first such holiday activation and the largest project mapping event in the country.
The bright displays choreographed to music are meant to boost the local economy and give locals and visitors alike a reason to tour downtown, which was especially hard hit by the pandemic.
“We want you to all come back downtown, we want you to come...
