1st U.S. Case Of COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed In San Francisco

CHICAGO (CBS) — More cases of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S. – and travel restrictions are starting to take effect as the variant spreads. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Thursday night, President Joe Biden said he does not think shutdowns or lockdowns are necessary right now. But traveling this holiday season will require tougher testing. The omicron variant is making its way across the United States as expected. In New York state, officials said five cases have now been confirmed. Other cases have been found within the past day in Minnesota,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO