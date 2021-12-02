ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st U.S. Case Of COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed In San Francisco

Cover picture for the articleA person who returned to the San Francisco Bay...

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
California Government
Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
With COVID-19 Omicron Variant Cases Being Identified In U.S., Local Public Health Officials Are On High Alert

CHICAGO (CBS) — More cases of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S. – and travel restrictions are starting to take effect as the variant spreads. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Thursday night, President Joe Biden said he does not think shutdowns or lockdowns are necessary right now. But traveling this holiday season will require tougher testing. The omicron variant is making its way across the United States as expected. In New York state, officials said five cases have now been confirmed. Other cases have been found within the past day in Minnesota,...
King Tide Flooding on SF Waterfront Foreshadows Future Climate Change Norm

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The king tide returned to the Bay Area, peaking on Saturday morning. “Well, you think you’re looking at something you see every day and, suddenly, your feet get wet and it’s not what you see every day — so you back up,” San Francisco resident Joy Durighello said. “It’s an interesting phenomenon for sure.”
Omicron Variant Boosts Demand for Booster

As the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the country and the Bay Area more people are scrambling either to get vaccinated or boosted. Shawn Chitnis reports from San Mateo. (12-4-21)
First Omicron Case Identified In Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has identified the first case of the Omicron variant in Wisconsin on Saturday. One case of the Omicron variant has been identified from a Wisconsin man who recently traveled to South Africa, according to a release. The man is a Milwaukee...
Fog Advisory In Place Across Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service issued a fog advisory for several parts of the region until noon Sunday. The advisory, for hazardous driving conditions due to dense fog, is in effect for North Bay interior valleys including the cities of San Rafael, Santa Rosa, South Santa Rosa, Napa, Petaluma, Novato and Rohnert Park.
