1st U.S. Case Of COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed In San Francisco

A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of 30 people attended an anime convention in New York City last month. It's unclear if his friends also have the Omicron variant, but health officials are...
In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
Details of the first official U.S. omicron variant case have been released, giving us a timeline of when the patient was first infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that the omicron variant had arrived in the U.S., infecting a patient in California. “Genomic sequencing was conducted...
Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
CHICAGO (CBS) — More cases of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S. – and travel restrictions are starting to take effect as the variant spreads.
As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Thursday night, President Joe Biden said he does not think shutdowns or lockdowns are necessary right now. But traveling this holiday season will require tougher testing.
The omicron variant is making its way across the United States as expected. In New York state, officials said five cases have now been confirmed. Other cases have been found within the past day in Minnesota,...
SAN MATEO (KPIX) — Lines of vehicles filled with people hoping to get a COVID booster shot or a vaccination dose for their children formed along the streets surrounding the San Mateo Event Center Saturday. For some, the new omicron variant reinforced the need for the booster. Others wanted to...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has identified the first case of the Omicron variant in Wisconsin on Saturday. One case of the Omicron variant has been identified from a Wisconsin man who recently traveled to South Africa, according to a release. The man is a Milwaukee...
Amid concern over the brand-new Omicron strain, estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are revealing the percentage of new COVID-19 infections in the United States from the Delta variant.The CDC estimated that in the week from Sunday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 27 t…
