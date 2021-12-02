ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Man stabbed by girlfriend in Oklahoma City, police say

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City police say a woman stabbed her boyfriend Wednesday night.

Police were called to a residence in the 900 block of Northwest 13th Street.

Officers learned that a woman stabbed her boyfriend.

The man was transported to a hospital. An Oklahoma City Police Department official said he is stable.

Police took the woman into custody.

The official did not release further details.

