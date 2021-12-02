Man stabbed by girlfriend in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City police say a woman stabbed her boyfriend Wednesday night.
Police were called to a residence in the 900 block of Northwest 13th Street.
Officers learned that a woman stabbed her boyfriend.
The man was transported to a hospital. An Oklahoma City Police Department official said he is stable.
Police took the woman into custody.
