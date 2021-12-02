DA finds 'no evidence of hazing' in alleged O.C. high school hazing video

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KNX) — Following what he called "erroneous reports, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said he wants to set the record straight in a hazing investigation at Santa Ana's Mater Dei High School.

Tuesday the high school announced a plan to commission an independent investigation into the allegations of hazing in the football program — including a February incident in which a student claims to have suffered brain damage and is suing the school.

The same day Spitzer issued a statement about an incident involving two MDHS football players who were videotaped while fighting in the locker room.

"Neither player involved in this fight was made to participate against their will," Spitzer said. "The participants knew they were being filmed and they started throwing punches. Some punches landed; others did not, but it is unequivocally clear that both participants attempted to land as many punches as possible."

In the statement Spitzer said there is "not a shred of evidence" to show that the situation was anything more than a "mutual combat" situation that the players willingly participated in. He said that makes the situation unacceptable - but not a crime.

Following the student lawsuit, community members and alumni have called on school administrators and the Orange County diocese to fire football coach Bruce Rollinson and principal Frances Clare, who are both implicated by the injured student in an alleged coverup.

Mater Dei President Walter Jenkins said the message was received loud and clear and the school has brought in an outside firm to investigate what happened.

Supervisor Spitzer said in his statement that what happened in the MDHS locker room on Feb. 4 is nothing to be proud of, "and it falls short of the kind of character any of us should wish for our children."

He added that the incident has been thoroughly investigated the videos, reviewing what happened blow-by-blow. However, Spitzer said his team has found no evidence that a crime occurred.

"At this point, there is no evidence of hazing or any other crime that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt," he said.

"As the Orange County District Attorney, I have and continue to be willing to review any and all information related to this incident and any incident involving potential hazing in our schools. Hazing in any form is unacceptable and if I can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that anyone – whether a player, a coach, or a school administrator – has engaged in or condoned hazing, I will hold them accountable."

