Easton Area School District police led volunteers in helping 24 students from 12 families “Shop with a Cop” on Saturday at a local Walmart. District police officer John Torres started the effort in 2020, after bringing the idea with him from his time patrolling Lehigh University with campus police. Due to the coronavirus, volunteers with the program did the shopping themselves last year, filling lists for selected families. This year’s students got to come along, with masks worn throughout the event.

EASTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO