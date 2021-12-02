ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Stocks Mixed With Traders Sensitive To Omicron Headlines

By AFP News
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Asian markets were mixed Thursday and oil edged up with traders still trying to claw back their latest Omicron-induced losses but still full of uncertainty after Wall Street suffered a late plunge in response to the United States reporting its first case. News that a patient had come down...

