We all know that the Atlanta Falcons running game has been awful, no way around it. They rank near the bottom of the NFL when it comes to the running game. This is not a good sight as Arthur Smith came over from Tennessee with the vision of reigniting the running game in Atlanta, making it look more like their 2016 offense. It is still early in his tenure but it has not looked good thus far. It needs to be fixed soon, or it could be a long end to the season.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO