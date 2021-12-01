Art Notes for Dec. 2

Back by popular demand, Ogden Musical Theatre presents “Five Carols for Christmas” this holiday season at Peery’s Egyptian Theater. The retro musical comedy, set in 1954, follows five best friends — all named Carol — as preparations for their annual holiday performance at the local high school on Christmas Eve get hilariously complicated by a power outage. “This is a story we can all relate to,” said Maurie Tarbox, this year’s director and artistic director. “These five Carols are just doing the best they can to make everything perfect and it never is.” Tarbox said it’s the talented cast, nostalgic music, and choreography that will make this your family’s favorite Christmas tradition. “Five Carols for Christmas” runs from Wednesday through Monday, with evening showings at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees. For details and to purchase tickets, visit ogdenpet.com/events.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO