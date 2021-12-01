ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art Notes for Dec. 2

Daily Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcGuffey Art Center is welcoming art fans to Winterfest, which coincides with First Fridays and the opening of the annual Holiday Show & Sale. For First Fridays, there will be three floors of artworks and open studios, plus performances and music. Versa food truck will be there. Winterfest starts...

dailyprogress.com

dailyrecordnews.com

The last First Friday Art Walk of 2021 on tap Dec. 3

With Plaid Friday and Hometown Holidays officially in the books, the Ellensburg historical downtown district slides into the holiday season with the final First Friday Art Walk of 2021. It will also mark the end of an era and the last First Friday Art Walk for the 420 Loft Gallery,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Taos News

Art Beat: Nov 24 - Dec 1

Jon Vordermark: Artist Demonstration on Friday (Nov. 26) from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Wild Sage Gallery. Refreshments will be served. For more information visit wildsagegallery.com. Elizabeth Jose, a British fine artist, will show her latest contemporary realist oil paintings on Saturday (Nov. 27) from 4 p.m. -...
TAOS, NM
Standard-Examiner

Art Scene Selections: Nov. 24-Dec. 2

Back by popular demand, Ogden Musical Theatre presents “Five Carols for Christmas” this holiday season at Peery’s Egyptian Theater. The retro musical comedy, set in 1954, follows five best friends — all named Carol — as preparations for their annual holiday performance at the local high school on Christmas Eve get hilariously complicated by a power outage. “This is a story we can all relate to,” said Maurie Tarbox, this year’s director and artistic director. “These five Carols are just doing the best they can to make everything perfect and it never is.” Tarbox said it’s the talented cast, nostalgic music, and choreography that will make this your family’s favorite Christmas tradition. “Five Carols for Christmas” runs from Wednesday through Monday, with evening showings at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees. For details and to purchase tickets, visit ogdenpet.com/events.
PERFORMING ARTS
hometownsource.com

Rumriver Art Center Holiday Show and Shop opens Dec. 4

Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present a Holiday Show and Shop in the Rumriver Art Center Gallery. The show will be open for viewing and shopping from Dec. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022. The Holiday Show and Shop grand opening will be on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ANOKA, MN
ourquadcities.com

‘Color Your Christmas’ art exhibit opens Dec. 3

A new art exhibit in Bettendorf is opening soon for the upcoming holiday season. The public is invited to attend the “Color Your Christmas” exhibit beginning Friday, Dec. 3, at the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf. The exhibit will feature works from 45 area artists through...
BETTENDORF, IA
Watertown News

Local Art Studio Hosting Open House 0n Dec. 4 and 5

Artists from Turtle Studios will host an exhibit on Saturday Dec. 4 and Sunday Dec. 5 featuring a variety of artwork. The Winter Open Studios will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days at the studio located at 213 California St. in Newton. The show includes paintings,...
NEWTON, MA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Winter Art Market retuns Dec. 4,5

If Rome residents need somewhere to find unique and locally made gift for the holidays, Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center and Gift Shop has just the thing you need. The 10th annual Winter Art Market takes place Dec. 4 and 5 and celebrates Georgia artists, crafters, and growers. The event is a popular holiday activity for locals who come to find gifts, food and outdoor decor as well as one-of-a-kind items.
ROME, GA
Daily Progress

Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 3

Virginia Glee Club’s 81st annual Christmas Concert: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students. “When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences.
THEATER & DANCE
unl.edu

Student art sales are Dec. 10-11

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln School of Art, Art History and Design is hosting fall art sales by the university’s Clay Club, Photo Club and Painting Club on Dec. 10-11 in Richards Hall. Hours for the Clay Club’s sale Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 11 from...
LINCOLN, NE
Brainerd Dispatch

Visual Arts - Dec. 1

Artist Lyn Carner’s artwork featuring various natural subjects and scenes in a variety of mediums is on display through December. For more information, call 218-829-5574 or email brainerd@krls.org. Central Lakes College. 501 West College Drive. “Retrospective I,” a new photo exhibit on display until Dec. 1 in the lobby of...
BRAINERD, MN
The Southern

New Arts Jazztet will help kick off the holidays Dec. 5

CARBONDALE – The New Arts Jazztet and jazz vocalist Eden Atwood will again bring in the holiday season with “The New Arts Jazztet Does Cool & Yule” in the renovated Balcony Stage at The Varsity Center on Sunday, Dec. 5. The performance begins at 3 p.m., and doors open at...
CARBONDALE, IL
vashonbeachcomber.com

Arts briefs | Dec. 2 edition

Author and former islander Corky Parker, joined by Jeff Hoyt, will offer a reading and discussion of Parker’s new illustrated memoir, “La Finca: Love, Loss & Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 in the Kay White Hall atrium. The event is free, with books available for signing and artwork from the memoir on view.
VASHON, WA
Courier-Times

Art Association's Martinis and Mistletoe fundraiser is Dec. 17

The Art Association of Henry County is preparing for their annual winter fundraiser. Martinis & Mistletoe and Silent Auction will be the fundraiser for 2021. The event is taking place on from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Art Center, 218 South 15th St., New Castle. Admission is $25.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
Cape Gazette

Vibrant pastels class at Milton Arts Guild Dec. 14

Milton Arts Guild will offer a vibrant pastels class with C. Mercedes Walls from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, in person at its new gallery at 107 Federal St., Milton. Students in this two-hour tutorial will get hands-on practice in optical blending techniques for soft pastels to create a painting based on a provided photo reference. No prior artistic experience is necessary.
MILTON, DE
Valley News

Ribbonwood Art Guild to present art show Dec. 12

Smiling faces, unique artwork and crafts and fine local wines will be the theme of the day for those attending the Ribbonwood Art Guild Art Show at the Emerald Creek Winery in Warner Springs Sunday, Dec. 12. The show will be held in the winery tasting room and patio, beginning at 11 a.m. and wrapping up at 4 p.m. Dan Hare, Lori Jo Wood, Theresa Thompson, Rosie Grindle, Susan Gonzales and other well-known talents will display their craft work, acrylic works, watercolor paintings, pen and ink renderings, sculpture, woodwork items and more in the second showing since the coronavirus pandemic began in spring 2020. The Emerald Creek Winery, located just past the county line into San Diego County on Highway 79 South, offers wine, entertainment and food. Managed by Kathleen Veasey and Jo.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Grand Forks Herald

ArtWise to sponsor 'art crawl' Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 2-5

ArtWise is sponsoring an art crawl from Thursday to Sunday, Dec. 2-5 in partnership with Archives Coffee House, the Muddy Waters Clay Center and Arts for Vets. Many Grand Forks area artists are participating in the event during which these organizations will display original artwork for visitors to view and purchase, said Rita Haag, ArtWise director.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Daily Progress

Best Bets for Saturday, Dec. 4

Charlottesville Symphony Family Holiday Concert: Featuring string, harp, piano and percussion players with UVa University Singers, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $47-$11. “When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Daily Progress

Bookmarks for Dec. 5

Marijean Oldham will be at Central Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a presentation about and book signing for her new book, “Secret Charlottesville: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.” Masks will be required. Learn more at jmrl.org. “Free and Open to the Public,” Lorenzo Dickerson’s new documentary...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cape Gazette

Siobhan Duggan art exhibition to open with reception Dec. 3

The Delaware Division of the Arts Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington will present artist Siobhan Duggan’s exhibition, Fleeting, from Friday, Dec. 3 to Friday, Jan. 7. Duggan was named a 2021 Emerging Artist Fellow in the category of Works on Paper by the Delaware Division of the Arts. The artist will...
WILMINGTON, DE

