Art Notes for Dec. 2

Smiling faces, unique artwork and crafts and fine local wines will be the theme of the day for those attending the Ribbonwood Art Guild Art Show at the Emerald Creek Winery in Warner Springs Sunday, Dec. 12. The show will be held in the winery tasting room and patio, beginning at 11 a.m. and wrapping up at 4 p.m. Dan Hare, Lori Jo Wood, Theresa Thompson, Rosie Grindle, Susan Gonzales and other well-known talents will display their craft work, acrylic works, watercolor paintings, pen and ink renderings, sculpture, woodwork items and more in the second showing since the coronavirus pandemic began in spring 2020. The Emerald Creek Winery, located just past the county line into San Diego County on Highway 79 South, offers wine, entertainment and food. Managed by Kathleen Veasey and Jo.
Comments / 0