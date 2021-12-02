Man shot at gas station in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they were investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station Wednesday night. Officers said someone shot a 36-year-old man at the Valero located...www.13newsnow.com
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they were investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station Wednesday night. Officers said someone shot a 36-year-old man at the Valero located...www.13newsnow.com
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0