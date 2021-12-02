ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man shot at gas station in Portsmouth

13News Now
13News Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they were investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station Wednesday night. Officers said someone shot a 36-year-old man at the Valero located...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
13News Now

Stay Indoors: Active armed barricade situation in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office released a statement that there is an active barricade situation in Williamsburg in a home on Wellington Drive. Shortly after 5 p.m., the Sheriff's Office released this update:. Earlier today, December 5, 2021, at approximately 1:41 pm we were dispatched to a call...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Boy injured in Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department said they are investigating a shooting Thursday night that left one injured. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Wellons Street. Police said a boy was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Suffolk police did not...
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Crime Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

One person injured in crash involving pedestrian

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Turlington Road westbound was closed Wednesday night following a crash involving a pedestrian, Newport News police said. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Turlington Road and Warwick Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old man who was hit by a car while biking. Police...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy