Hunt scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Bruins. The 26-year-old took advantage of some ice time alongside alongside Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome, assisting on the latter's tally late in the first period before Hunt scored his own in the second. The performance doubled his point total on the season through 20 games, but if he maintains a top-six role at even strength, he could have some fantasy value in deeper formats, particularly ones that use secondary categories -- Hunt laid four more hits Friday, giving him 40 on the season.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO