Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores team-high 22

It has been a very trying month for the Denver Nuggets. There’s been injuries, a suspension, more injuries, a long losing streak, and even more injuries. While a 10-10 record 20 games into the season is far from ideal, Nikola Jokic is having another MVP season and many of the role players are living up to their potential. Where the Nuggets stand at the end of the regular season will depend a lot on how the team fares in the month of December, as they face a schedule that would be extremely tough even when fully healthy. The Nuggets’ six-game losing streak in November saw them fall out of the top 8 in the standings of the Western Conference, despite a five-game winning streak early in the month. Now, the Nuggets are in the early stages of a 7-game road trip. The Nuggets also face a lot of very tough opponents this month, including the Golden State Warriors twice and the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets on the road. If the team can survive this stretch without suffering any further injuries, it will be reasonable to feel some optimism about the season after a tough month of November.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO