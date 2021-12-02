ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores team-high 22

 4 days ago

Morris racked up 22 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), tacking on two rebounds, two assists and a block across 34 minutes...

Nuggets' Jeff Green: Leads team with 19 points

Green mustered 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 126-97 loss to Phoenix. Green's role in the offense has increased dramatically in the wake of Michael Porter's back injury, but Nikola Jokic's absence was the primary cause for his production spike Sunday. Green will be a crucial piece in the Nuggets' starting lineup moving forward, as he can slot into either frontcourt role.
NBA
Final Score: Suns extend winning streak to 12 with 126-97 win against Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns dominated from wire to wire tonight against the Denver Nuggets. A sort of statement win against a team plagued with injuries. After struggling in back-to-back games against Dallas withou Luka, they were able to take full advantage of a depleted team. This was a team win with...
NBA
Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: The team reacts to injury news from this week

The injury bug refuses to stop biting the Denver Nuggets. For a team that started the season already knowing they would be without their second best player for most of it, things sure have gotten progressively worse. First it was Michael Porter Jr. experiencing a nerve issue in his back, an injury that nobody knows the full extent of quite yet but could result in the star forward missing the entire year. Then, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji experienced nagging ankle sprains that have forced them to miss games. Next, their MVP Nikola Jokic sustained a sprained wrist that has caused him to miss four straight games and has lead to the team losing six in a row. If that wasn’t bad enough, the news broke this week that P.J. Dozier suffered a torn ACL against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, putting the number of rotation players that are at risk for missing the entire season at 3.
NBA
Nuggets rookie Bones Hyland reflects on run-in with Heat forward Markieff Morris

MIAMI — Another interaction with Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris took another chunk out of a Denver Nuggets player's paycheck. The second run-in — during Monday’s 120-111 win over the Heat — was a lot more innocent than the first one on Nov. 8, when Morris committed a hard foul in the open court on Denver star Nikola Jokic, who returned fire with a forceful shove through the back of Miami’s veteran and earned a one-game suspension.
NBA
Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. undergoes back surgery, team says

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. underwent lumbar spine surgery, the team announced Wednesday afternoon, and he’s out indefinitely. The surgery was performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas. “They went into surgery hoping to find exactly what they found,” Porter’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, told The Denver...
NBA
NBA
Anthony scores 23 as Magic rally by Nuggets, end 7-game skid

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Cole Anthony scored 24 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 and the Orlando Magic rallied from an early 16-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 108-103 on Wednesday night and end their seven-game losing streak. The Magic took their first lead of the night at 106-103 when...
NBA
Mile Highs and Lows: A Recap of the Nuggets in November 2021

It has been a very trying month for the Denver Nuggets. There’s been injuries, a suspension, more injuries, a long losing streak, and even more injuries. While a 10-10 record 20 games into the season is far from ideal, Nikola Jokic is having another MVP season and many of the role players are living up to their potential. Where the Nuggets stand at the end of the regular season will depend a lot on how the team fares in the month of December, as they face a schedule that would be extremely tough even when fully healthy. The Nuggets’ six-game losing streak in November saw them fall out of the top 8 in the standings of the Western Conference, despite a five-game winning streak early in the month. Now, the Nuggets are in the early stages of a 7-game road trip. The Nuggets also face a lot of very tough opponents this month, including the Golden State Warriors twice and the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets on the road. If the team can survive this stretch without suffering any further injuries, it will be reasonable to feel some optimism about the season after a tough month of November.
NBA
NBA
NBA
