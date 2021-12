The NBA 2021-22 Season seems to be getting to the players with numerous players trying to get their hands on one another. Be it LeBron James elbowing Isaiah Stewart or Nikola Jokic shoving Markieff Morris, the latest to add to is Jimmy Butler and Anthony Edwards in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as both players get involved in a testy shove, causing the things to heat up on the court once again.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO