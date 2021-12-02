ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:40.80

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 40.80)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

