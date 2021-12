Minnesota Wild (17-6-1, first in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-7-0, second in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -114, Wild -105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Leon Draisaitl and Kirill Kaprizov, meet when Edmonton and Minnesota square off. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 43 points and Kaprizov is fifth in the league with 29 points.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO