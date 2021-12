CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Councilmembers gathered for a day-long retreat to be briefed on the needs for the next budget and beyond. County staff said they think the upcoming budget for Fiscal Year 2023 will be more challenging than the last one. That’s in part because of inflation-related headaches along with revenue sources the county may not be able to count on in the future.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO