ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

DeJulius helps Cincinnati hold off 59-58 Miami (Ohio) 59-58

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dBmvmk200

David DeJulius scored 12 points, hitting a jumper and a layup in the final 1:38, as Cincinnati held off Miami (Ohio) 59-58 on Wednesday night.

Mekhi Lairy hit a 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining to pull Miami (Ohio) within 1 of Cincinnati, but the Bearcats were able to hold off the RedHawks despite missing the front end of two 1-and-1 free-throw tries in the final 25 seconds. Dalonte Brown missed a jumper at the buzzer for Miami.

Abdul Ado and Jeremiah Davenport had 14 points apiece to lead the Bearcats (6-2).

Lairy had 20 points for the RedHawks (5-2). Brown added 14 points, while Dae Dae Grant scored 12.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Blunt Response To Michigan Assistant’s Comment

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was asked on Sunday about the postgame comments from a Michigan Wolverines assistant coach following last week’s game. The Wolverines topped the Buckeyes, 42-27, in The Game in Ann Arbor at the end of November. Following the game, Michigan assistant coach Josh Gattis...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Cincinnati Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn’t taking the Cincinnati Bearcats lightly. Despite putting it on the No. 1 team in the nation Saturday, Saban’s team isn’t sleeping on the non-traditional football power. When asked about the Bearcats, the seven-time national champion responded, “We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoff.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kenny Pickett scores touchdown on what should be illegal play

Kenny Pickett scored a touchdown to open the ACC Championship Game for Pitt against Wake Forest on Saturday night, and he scored using a move that should be illegal. Pitt had a 3rd-and-5 at their 42 just a few minutes into the game when Pickett felt some pressure and took off running. He saw some defenders converging on him as he approached the Wake Forest 40 and began to go into a slide motion. He started to slow down and tuck his right leg like he was giving himself up to slide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Miami, FL
College Basketball
City
Miami, FL
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Basketball
State
Ohio State
Miami, FL
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Florida College Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Anthony Brown costs Oregon in Pac-12 title game with unbelievable decision

The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Admits He Made ‘Horrific’ Mistake Sunday

An NFL head coach admitted on Sunday evening that he made a “horrific” mistake during his team’s loss on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals had been playing well as of late, but they fell back down to Earth on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati fell to Los Angeles,...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Brent Venables News

One week after Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, it looks like Oklahoma has its new head coach: Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables, who has been at Clemson since 2012, was one of the first names mentioned in conjunction with the OU opening. The connection is obvious; he was on the Sooners’ staff from 1999-2011 as a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and later associate head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former NFL ref points out missed penalty on Jameson Williams touchdown

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Jameson Williams scored on a thrilling touchdown for Alabama, a 67-yard pass play that got Alabama on the board on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. But a former NFL referee, Terry McAulay, pointed out that the officials in the game missed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dejulius#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
On3.com

Jesse Palmer takes shot at SEC, predicts national title game

The College Football Playoff field has been set. Immediately after laying eyes on the bracket, many predicted that we would see an SEC Championship Game rematch on January 10th. However, ESPN’s Jesse Palmer isn’t convinced. On the College Football Playoff Selection Show, Palmer gave a flaming-hot take regarding the semifinal...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns After Only 1 Season

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
FanSided

Ohio State football: I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games

I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games. Notice how I wrote that-“meaningless.” I’m tired of being told bowl games are meaningless. I’m tired of being told if it isn’t the College Football Playoff, the bowl game is meaningless. I understand, your favorite team isn’t playing for a national championship, but don’t tell me these bowl games are meaningless. Especially when it comes my Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day Refuses To Answer Notable Question On Sunday

Ohio State has one more game left this season, but a lot of Buckeye fans are already wondering what the plan is at defensive coordinator in 2022. Back in September, OSU head coach Ryan Day made a major change, taking play calling duties away from defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs. Day moved Coombs up to the coaching booth and handed play calling responsibilities to secondary coach Matt Barnes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star OT Kelvin Banks

Humble (Texas) Summer Creek five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks surprised a few people back in July when he committed to Oregon over in-state programs Texas A&M and Texas. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently took visits both both Austin and College Station to see games. And, with it looking like the Ducks are about to lose their head coach to Miami, things could get interesting with Banks' recruitment again a week-and-a-half away from the Early Signing period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Brady Quinn declares Heisman winner during Big Ten halftime show

Brady Quinn hasn’t been shy about a particular Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback who continues to prevail, despite this being his first season as a full-time college starter. After another astonishing performance against a defense that has been compared to the best units in history, Quinn has made his final decision for the player who will join the elite Heisman fraternity.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College basketball power rankings: Purdue moves up to No. 1, Gonzaga falls out of top 5

Purdue climbs to the top of this week’s college basketball rankings while Duke and Gonzaga tumble following tough losses. This will be a historic week for the Purdue Boilermakers, who are poised to ascend to the top of the AP poll for the first time in program history. It has been a long time coming for the storied Big Ten program, which has been an NCAA Tournament regular that has produced great teams but hasn’t been considered the top team in the land until now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Who is Danny Manning? Former Wake Forest coach, Kansas star and NBA veteran will be Maryland men’s basketball interim coach.

Mark Turgeon is out, and Danny Manning is in. Maryland men’s basketball announced Friday that Turgeon has stepped down as head coach after 10-plus seasons at the helm, and Manning will take over the program for the remainder of the season. The 54-year-old Manning was hired by Maryland in the offseason to fill the vacated spot left by DeAndre Haynes, who joined Shaka Smart’s staff at Marquette ...
MARYLAND STATE
ABC News

ABC News

467K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy