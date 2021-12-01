ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary’s Tea: Is LeToya Luckett Hinting At Divorce? [WATCH]

 5 days ago

#LetoyaLuckett may be headed for divorce. Fans are speculating because the singer removed...

Comments / 0

Gary’s Tea: Kevin Hart Gets Dragged For “Hoe Activity” Joke About His Daughter [WATCH]

#Mario has a message for the women and #KevinHart is getting dragged by women because of his comment about his daughter in his recent comedy special. #LisaRaye also gets into it with Halle Berry and may have clapped back. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms.
Gary’s Tea: Did Tiffany Haddish And Common Break Up? [WATCH]

It’s being rumored that #TiffanyHaddish and #Common have called it quits. The speculation came after Haddish penned an open letter to her exes that was vocal about how she felt. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Nicole Accuses Mogul Of Spending $7 Million A Month, Demands Trial Over Prenup Not Be Postponed

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young is demanding her day in court despite the music mogul attempting to postpone their divorce trial. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nicole is asking the court to deny Dre’s request to stay their upcoming trial. The former couple is fighting over their prenuptial agreement and whether it is valid.
Letoya Luckett
‘RHOSLC’ Fans DEMAND Bravo Fire Mary Cosby For Racist Comments

RHOSLC fans demand Bravo fire Mary Cosby after her latest racist comments. Find out what she said, plus has Bravo responded?. Another day, another accusation of racism against a Bravo star. In June of 2020, four Vanderpump Rules stars were fired for racially insensitive behavior. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for calling the cops on co-star Faith Stowers, who is African-American. Newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go at the same time after past racist tweets came to light.
Gary’s Tea: Did Kanye West Have A Thing With YouTuber Jeffree Star? [WATCH]

Wanya Moore of Boyz II Men speaks out about his relationship with #Brandy. Also, rumors say #KanyeWest and #JeffreeStar dating may have ruined his marriage. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown’s Partner Audrey Kriss Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Am So Happy Being Me’

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in a new statement, revealing they are ready to live their authentic truth. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”
Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died: ‘You Can’t Heal Until You Feel’

Nick Cannon took to The Nick Cannon Show this morning to share an emotional message regarding the death of Zen Cannon, his seventh child, who died from a brain tumor over the weekend at five months old. Cannon selected a photo of Zen for this episode’s picture of the day before breaking the news to his crew and audience. Over the past few months, he said had noticed an uptake in what seemed to be sinus issues for the baby and wanted to further investigate, especially having also taken notice of the size of his head. “We went in to check his...
Behind the Scenes: Latto’s ‘Big Energy’ Music Video [Watch]

Ahead of making her late nite TV debut with a live performance of her latest single, ‘Big Energy.’ on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ last week (as we reported here), Latto learned the tune not only marked her highest Hot 100 debut to date but also rose to the highest rung she’s ever reached on the tally (#76 peak).
Jim Jones Responds to People Trolling Him Over His Braids

Trolls have found a new mark in Jim Jones. The Dipset rapper is known to wear his hair in braids, and some observers have wondered why we apparently never witness his braids freshly done. Fans thought about it so much that a new meme is now floating around, comprised of two photos of the 45-year-old with the caption, “It’s like Jim Jones goes to get his hair braided and says ‘When you’re done, brush it.’”
