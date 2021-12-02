ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fact Check Team: What's driving inflation in the US?

By JANAE BOWENS, JOHN SEWARD, The National Desk
CBS Austin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Many Americans say high prices caused by inflation are hurting them. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team has been researching the issue for weeks now. They’re explaining where the country is at with inflation right now and what's driving it. Just last week, a report from...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 8

Yvonne Leathead
4d ago

Joe Biden, Nancy, and all the far left that wants to spend spend and give everything away. Help those who really have a disability but those that can work should. I paid my own way through college and it wasn’t easy. Tons of people are still on unemployment and if they are offered a job the won’t take it.

Reply
3
Related
Washington Post

Powell’s Fight Against Inflation Is Already Working

Faced with higher-than-expected inflation, Federal Reserve officials have spent the past couple of weeks outlining their plans to do something about it. That may not sound like much, but it’s already working: As it turns out, simply talking about reducing inflation can itself reduce inflation. Specifically, Fed officials have indicated...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The Repeating Tides Of Payroll And Inflation

There were all kinds of good news in the August payroll report. The Bureau of Labor Statistics would publish an acceleration in headline numbers, just about every one of them. There were all kinds of good news in the August payroll report. The Bureau of Labor Statistics would publish an acceleration in headline numbers, just about every one of them. The Establishment Survey "surged", wage growth registered its largest annual increase in nearly a decade, while one broad measure of slack, U-6, tumbled to its lowest point since the start of the 21st Century.
BUSINESS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wallstreetwindow.com

Goodbye Transitory Inflation, Hello Omicron! – Robert Aro

All great narratives must come to an end. No one can predict whether the transitory inflation narrative will ever return. But for now, the Federal Reserve and Treasury have officially retired its banner slogan. Yesterday The New York Times reported Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying:. I am ready to retire...
BUSINESS
Channel 3000

Nobody seems to know what’s going on with the economy

If you’re confused by the US economy, which simultaneously shows signs of strength and cause for concern, you’re not alone. The economy is on the road to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, reeling from inflation or a source of disappointment on jobs creation, depending on who you’re talking to. It’s...
BUSINESS
Tree Hugger

Gas Is Too Cheap

Democrats are pushing President Joe Biden to suspend federal gas tax as a way of reducing inflation, reports Axios. Politicians are saying, "It’s a common-sense step to put more money in people’s pockets without jeopardizing infrastructure projects." Florida's gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist says: "That’s a good, right way to get people some relief, especially during the holiday season. These are important things. These are tabletop issues. These are things we need to be addressing." This is after the president has already tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and begged oil-producing countries to crank out more of the stuff.
GAS PRICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Miami Herald

Fed, investors keeping watchful eye for November inflation report

Words matter in the investing world. So does data. Investors will be measuring one with the other Dec. 10 with the November release of consumer inflation figures. For months, the Federal Reserve’s official position on rising prices had been that they were “transitory.” The “this-too-shall-pass” message was designed to squelch fears in the investment markets that sharply higher prices were gaining traction in the broader economy. When Fed Chairman Jay Powell characterized the higher-than-desired inflation as “transitory,” it was interpreted to mean temporary.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Why U.S. officials say inflation is no longer ‘transitory’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Prices will continue to climb and U.S. officials are finally admitting it, saying this week that inflation can no longer be categorized as short-term. Both Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Driving#Americans#The Pew Research Center#Federal Reserve Chair#The Fact Check Team#Treasury
Daily Reflector

Understanding inflation: The law of supply and demand

After celebrating Thanksgiving, many of us have experienced inflation firsthand. According to the Farm Bureau, if you hosted friends and family, you paid an average of 14% more this year for the food in our holiday meal. While every item in the typical Thanksgiving feast was more expensive, the 24% increase in the cost of the Thanksgiving turkey was the greatest.
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Inflationary Hubris

I had thought that prior to this week, I had seen pretty much everything when it comes to the financial press shoveling out Wall Street “spin” in order to proper up the markets prior to the end-of-year bonus-calculating period. I was wrong. CNN is the parent company of CNBC, the very place where the phrase “talking heads” found its origin and the place where, during the dotcom boom of the 1990’s, former Trump Presidential Advisor Larry “Strong-Dollar-I-Hate-Gold” Kudlow would huddle with partner in crime Jim Cramer in a constant love fest praising the second-largest financial bubble in history. Kudlow, being a Trump supporter, can no longer show his Republican face in public while Jim Cramer recently tweeted out his esteemed opinion that the U.S. military should enforce the vaccine mandate, ever-ignorant of the U.S. constitution and of the entire concept of “Freedom of Choice”.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
CBS Austin

Disappointing jobs report: 'Take with a note of caution,' says economist

WASHINGTON (TND) — The U.S. economy gained far fewer jobs than expected in November, the Labor Department reported Friday. Payrolls increased by just 210,000, well under the expected 600,000. But Scott Lincicome, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, said to take the report “with a note of caution.”. “The...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy