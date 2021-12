Luka Doncic has not played in a week after injuring his knee and ankle last Monday. Just as he looked to be on the verge of a return, the issue appears to have gotten worse. Doncic took part in a five-on-five scrimmage on Monday and appeared to be moving closer to a return to action. However, reporters that were conducting a post-practice interview with coach Jason Kidd heard Doncic yelp in pain and retreat to the bleachers, where his left knee was iced and bandaged.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO