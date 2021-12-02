ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, fatally shot in Beverly Hills home

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bVVB_0dBmqstn00

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (TCD) -- Jacqueline Avant, the wife of musical legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot during a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said they received a call at approximately 2:23 a.m. about a person shot on the 1100 block of Maytor Place. Officers on scene found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, and they transported her to a nearby hospital. Avant, however, did not survive.

Police said the suspects were not on the scene when they arrived at Avant’s residence. They did not provide any descriptions or details about the suspects.

Beverly Hills Police said in a statement that it was "too early to determine a motive."

Chief Mark Stainbrook said in the news release, "I want to reassure the Beverly Hills community that your City remains one of the safest in the nation. Crime of any type will not be tolerated in our City and we will not rest until the suspects or suspect in this case are brought to justice."

KTLA-TV reports Stainbrook said in a news conference Wednesday, "The motives in this case are still unknown, and we’re investigating all possible motives. And we will not speculate on anything that’s out there, including if this was a robbery attempt or not."

According to The Associated Press, no one else was injured during the shooting and nothing was taken from their home.

Stainbrook said, "I don’t think it’s a random attack but I can’t speculate on that."

According to KTLA, Jacqueline and Clarence have two children, one of whom is a former United States ambassador and is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

The family reportedly said in a statement, "The Entire Avant and Sarandos families wish to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support and heartfelt condolences for Jacqueline Avant. Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother and philanthropist and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life."

Jacqueline served on boards of several organizations, including the Neighbors of Watts and UCLA’s International Student Center.

Her husband Clarence was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. He was known as the "Godfather of Black Music" and created record labels as well as one of the first Black-owned radio stations in the United States.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Columbia Ph.D. student fatally stabbed coming home from soccer practice; another injured

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A grad student at Columbia University was fatally stabbed Thursday, and a second victim sustained stab wounds. Columbia University confirmed the news about the Ph.D. student in a statement. Davide Giri, who studied at the School of Engineering and Applied Science, was reportedly walking near West 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue when he was attacked. The university called the incident "unspeakably sad and deeply shocking."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
truecrimedaily

Oregon girl whose remains were found in duffle bag identified; mom arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (TCD) -- Officials have identified the girl whose remains were found in a duffle bag in the forest nearly a year ago. According to the Oregon State Police, on Dec. 10, 2020, a person walking through the H.B. Van Duzer Scenic Corridor in Lincoln County reportedly came across the the bag. Investigators arrived on scene and determined the victim was a female between the ages of 6 1/2 and 10. She had reportedly been dead for about 30 to 60 days before she was discovered.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Watts, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

4-year-old girl found severely beaten and unconscious in California, father arrested

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (TCD) -- A father has been arrested after his 4-year-old daughter was found severely beaten and unconscious Monday. According to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Thousand Oaks deputies responded to the 4100 block of Lemonberry Place just after 11:30 a.m., where county fire personnel were providing CPR on the juvenile. The Sheriff’s Office said the child had "severe injuries caused by physical child abuse." She was reportedly rushed to the hospital for treatment, where she remains in critical condition.
CALIFORNIA STATE
truecrimedaily

4 children and grandmother found fatally shot at home; father arrested

LANCASTER, Calif. (TCD) -- A father was detained Sunday night after his four children and their grandmother were reportedly found dead in their home from gunshot wounds. According to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 3500 block of Garnet Lane in Lancaster at around 10:27 p.m. regarding a "Rescue Responding" call. On the scene, they reportedly found an adult female "suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso." Four children — one female and three males — were also found at the scene. The children were all under the age of 12, the Sheriff’s Office said, and paramedics pronounced all five victims dead at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
truecrimedaily

2 Detroit men in custody for allegedly beating and raping woman, leaving her to die

DETROIT (TCD) -- Two men are in custody in connection with the alleged rape and beating of a 63-year-old woman left to die outside an empty church. According to a press conference from Detroit Police Chief James White, the victim, later identified as Shirley Bryant, was found in the early morning hours of Nov. 14 and "was left there for dead." Bryant reportedly remains in critical condition as she fights for her life.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Avant
Person
Ted Sarandos
truecrimedaily

N.Y. man accused of stabbing father nearly 50 times, leaving body on sidewalk arrested in Louisiana

GRETNA, La. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old New York man arrested in Louisiana is accused of stabbing his father nearly 50 times and leaving his body wrapped in a bag on the sidewalk. The Gretna Police Department wrote in a statement that on Oct. 20 at approximately 10 p.m., Field Training Officer Jose DeLosAngeles and Officer Kaleab Magyar conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 truck. The driver, Joseph Adams, was reportedly acting "extremely nervous," which raised the officers' suspicions. Adams was previously convicted of first-degree rape and illegal carrying of a firearm, according to the statement.
LOUISIANA STATE
truecrimedaily

California man, 22, fatally shoots his 7-year-old niece and man over neighborhood dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man stands accused of shooting his own 7-year-old niece along with an adult man earlier this week. According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting occurred Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the 2600 block of 5th Street near Seavey Circle. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found the two victims with gunshot wounds, including 42-year-old Clifford Hall, who died at the scene.
CALIFORNIA STATE
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting Brooklyn mom execution-style arrested in Florida

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (TCD) -- A Georgia woman who was arrested in Florida for allegedly shooting a Brooklyn mother execution-style is being charged with murder. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Nov. 8 that the suspect in the Aug. 4 shooting in Crown Heights had been apprehended in Jacksonville, Florida. The suspect’s name was not immediately released at the time, but she was later identified as Claudia Banton, WNBC-TV reports. She reportedly also goes by the names Claudia Williams and Kiesha Brown.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Black Music#Tcd#Ktla Tv#The Associated Press
truecrimedaily

'Hammer wielding criminals' rob Northern California jewelry store and escape

CONCORD, Calif. (TCD) -- Nine people reportedly entered a jewelry store Monday evening and stole jewels after breaking the glass cases with hammers. The Concord Police Department shared seven seconds of surveillance footage taken inside the Iceberg Diamonds jewelry store at the Sun Valley Mall. The suspects, all of whom wear masks, gloves, and sweatshirts, can be seen smashing the glass display cases and grabbing what they can.
CONCORD, CA
truecrimedaily

San Diego parents accused of killing 3-month-old daughter

SAN DIEGO (TCD) -- A 22-year-old mother and 21-year-old father were arrested last week in connection to their infant daughter’s death. According to KNSD-TV, on Nov. 10, officials responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home in the 3300 block of Maple Street in Covina del Sol around 11:15 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities tried resuscitating Delilah, the 3-month-old child. However, Delilah was reportedly transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Netflix
truecrimedaily

Arizona man accused of fatally shooting older brother in the back of the head

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting his older brother to death. According to the Arizona Republic, Phoenix Police officers responded to an area near 83rd and Union Hills Drive around 7:30 p.m., where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 46-year-old Armando Carrillo, was pronounced dead at the scene, KSAZ-TV reports.
ARIZONA STATE
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy