ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Two Dozen Refugees from Afghanistan, Elsewhere Settling in DE, More on the Way

By Mark Eichmann
wdiy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs U.S. forces pulled out of Afghanistan in August, Jewish Family Services of...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 32

Ramona Smith
4d ago

I agree and I m for helping all God's ppl, but, where is the help for my young grandchildren to get affordable housing that they been on the waiting list for 5 yrs. we don't help our own ppl in this country then we bring others over here and there not held in scrutiny and ask to provide tons of documents to apply for help and they automated get housing and other government help that we get turned down for

Reply
16
Delaware dude
4d ago

What about truly helping the vets and homeless in Delaware. Oh yeah this administration has no sympathy for Americans

Reply(3)
22
Denise Smith
3d ago

All I would like to see is our Vets and our homeless that were born and raised and fought for us, need to come first, before any Afghanistan's! ALL Americans Matter.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
10
Related
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years

BANGKOK (AP) — A special court in Myanmar’s capital sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said. The sentencing was the first in a series of cases in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
County
New Castle County, DE
Local
Delaware Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Rwanda#Sudan#The First State#Whyy
Fox News

US sees signs Russia plans Ukraine invasion in early 2022

U.S. officials believe Russia is planning a multi-front military invasion of Ukraine, involving as many as 175,000 troops, as soon as early 2022, Fox News has confirmed. A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News that details outlined in a report Friday night by The Washington Post are in line with the thinking of U.S. intelligence officials.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy