Fairfax County, VA

Task force votes to rename two Fairfax highways

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
 4 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two of Fairfax County’s major highways, Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in Virginia, will be renamed after the Board of Supervisors appointed a task force to change them.

Montgomery County free Ride On fare extended

The Confederate Names Task Force voted in favor of changing the names. The task force voted 20-6 in favor of renaming Lee Highway and 19-6 for renaming Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway.

The new names have not been selected yet. First, the board of supervisors and the commonwealth transportation board will have to approve the proposed names.

Another meeting will take place to discuss the potential names on Dec. 13.

