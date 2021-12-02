Task force votes to rename two Fairfax highways

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two of Fairfax County’s major highways, Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in Virginia, will be renamed after the Board of Supervisors appointed a task force to change them.

The Confederate Names Task Force voted in favor of changing the names. The task force voted 20-6 in favor of renaming Lee Highway and 19-6 for renaming Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway.

The new names have not been selected yet. First, the board of supervisors and the commonwealth transportation board will have to approve the proposed names.

Another meeting will take place to discuss the potential names on Dec. 13.

