Woman in custody after husband says she shot him in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Monroe woman is in custody after her husband told police she shot him Wednesday.

The Monroe Police Department said officers went to the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane just after 2:30 p.m. after a caller said he was shot by his wife.

When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound described as a serious injury. The man was taken to the hospital by the Monroe Fire Department medic.

The man’s 64-year-old wife was taken into police custody. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects and the shooting is under investigation.

