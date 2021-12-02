ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse pediatrician facing child sexual assault charges enters not guilty plea

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse pediatrician charged with child sexual assault has pleaded not guilty.

Dr. Joseph Poterucha, 40, who is free on bond on the charges, entered the not guilty plea during a preliminary hearing Wednesday, online court records show.

Poterucha will return to court in April.

If convicted of all three charges, he faces more than 100 years behind bars.

