La Crosse pediatrician facing child sexual assault charges enters not guilty plea

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse pediatrician charged with child sexual assault has pleaded not guilty.

Dr. Joseph Poterucha, 40, who is free on bond on the charges, entered the not guilty plea during a preliminary hearing Wednesday, online court records show.

Poterucha will return to court in April.

If convicted of all three charges, he faces more than 100 years behind bars.

