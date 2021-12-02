ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. VP Harris’ chief spokesperson Sanders to leave her office – Axios

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokesperson to U.S....

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Peter Doocy’s Attack on VP Kamala Harris Was Outrageous and Over the Line

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy crossed the invisible line that his employer insists exists when he attacked Vice President Kamala Harris over the departure of senior adviser Symone Sanders. To quote Jen Psaki, some of you may be saying “No you-know-what, Sherlock!”. You may be thinking that Doocy...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Kamala Harris
miamitimesonline.com

Symone Sanders to leave Harris administration

Symone Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson and senior advisor, plans to leave the administration later this month. “I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Sanders wrote in a letter to Harris’ staff.
U.S. POLITICS
thecharlottepost.com

Symone Sanders steps down as VP Kamala Harris’ senior advisor

Symone Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris' senior advisor is stepping away from the administration later this month. Symone Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson and senior advisor, plans to leave the administration later this month. “I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axios#Reuters#Vp
Missoulian

Why is Kamala Harris receiving low approval rating?

Vice President Kamala Harris received a low approval rating, but who is to blame? Is this a symptom of Harris' personal failings or the failings of the administration as a whole? Could anyone garner good poll numbers when so closely associated with the border crisis? A political strategist discusses the problems the vice president faces. Source by: Stringr.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Symone Sanders, a top Kamala Harris adviser, resigning amid signs of VP office disarray

Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Vice President Harris and her chief spokesperson, will depart at the end of the year, in a sign of growing turmoil within the office. Sanders is the second top Harris aide to announce her departure in less than a month. Just two weeks ago, it emerged that Harris Communications Director Ashley Etienne had resigned. Harris has been plagued by poor approval ratings and questions from Republican critics about her competence.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Leader

Their View: VP trap snares Harris

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. There is little doubt that Kamala Harris’ star is fading. There’s also little doubt that her decline has almost nothing to do with her and everything to do with the position she holds. On paper, as the cliché goes, the U.S....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy