U.S. VP Harris’ chief spokesperson Sanders to leave her office – Axios

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO