U.S. VP Harris’ chief spokesperson Sanders to leave her office – Axios

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokesperson to U.S....

wtvbam.com

Fox News

More Kamala Harris aides reportedly 'eyeing the exits' as resignations stack up

More key members working in Vice President Kamala Harris’ office are reportedly "eyeing the exits" after a handful of staffers called it quits in recent weeks. It was announced last week that Harris’ senior adviser Symone Sanders will leave her post by the end of the year, and according to people familiar with conversations on resignations, "key members of Harris’ orbit are leaving and even more are eyeing the exits," Politico reported Saturday.
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Kamala Harris
mediaite.com

Peter Doocy’s Attack on VP Kamala Harris Was Outrageous and Over the Line

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy crossed the invisible line that his employer insists exists when he attacked Vice President Kamala Harris over the departure of senior adviser Symone Sanders. To quote Jen Psaki, some of you may be saying “No you-know-what, Sherlock!”. You may be thinking that Doocy...
Star-Tribune

Why is Kamala Harris receiving low approval rating?

Vice President Kamala Harris received a low approval rating, but who is to blame? Is this a symptom of Harris' personal failings or the failings of the administration as a whole? Could anyone garner good poll numbers when so closely associated with the border crisis? A political strategist discusses the problems the vice president faces. Source by: Stringr.
Shore News Network

REPORT: ‘It’s Going To Set Women Back’: Dems Worry Dysfunction In Harris’ Office Will Hurt Other Female Candidates

Departures from Vice President Kamala Harris’ office have Democratic operatives worried about Harris’ impact on future female candidates and the potential harm associated with her could cause, according to a report from Axios. Harris’ chief spokesperson Symone Sanders announced she would be leaving her position by the end of the...
Washington Post

A Kamala Harris staff exodus reignites questions about her leadership style — and her future ambitions

The rumors started circulating in July: Vice President Harris’s staff was wilting in a dysfunctional and frustrated office, burned out just a few months after her historic swearing-in and pondering exit strategies. A few days later, Harris hosted an all-staff party at her official residence, where most of her office bit into hamburgers and posted pictures of smiling, congenial co-workers on Twitter, pixelated counterpoints to the narrative of an office in shambles.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
miamitimesonline.com

Symone Sanders to leave Harris administration

Symone Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson and senior advisor, plans to leave the administration later this month. “I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Sanders wrote in a letter to Harris’ staff.
thecharlottepost.com

Symone Sanders steps down as VP Kamala Harris’ senior advisor

Symone Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris' senior advisor is stepping away from the administration later this month. Symone Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson and senior advisor, plans to leave the administration later this month. “I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very...
The Independent

Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
rolling out

Kamala Harris loses 2 advisers in 1 month

There’s going to be another shakeup in Vice President Kamala Harris’ camp as her senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders is expected to leave her position before the end of the year. Ashley Etienne, the vice president’s communications director, announced last month that she would leave in December as well, which marks two senior-level exits in the past month.
