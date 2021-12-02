ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU men’s basketball remains undefeated with 66-51 win over Ohio

By WAFB Staff
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team remained undefeated with a 66-51 win over Ohio inside the Pete Maravich...

