Some Utah healthcare providers halt COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Some Utah healthcare providers have temporarily halted COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees Wednesday.

Intermountain Healthcare and MountainStar/HCA have put a pause on the requirement after a judge blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers.

The healthcare providers are temporarily pausing the enforcement of the vaccine requirement until there is a “clearer direction from the courts.”

Intermountain says 95% of their caregivers had complied with the government requirement prior to this decision.

“Additionally, there is pending litigation on the Federal Contractor mandate, including a case that involves Utah and Idaho. Because of this, we are temporarily pausing enforcement – which includes suspension for lack of adherence – until we have clearer direction from the courts. The deadline for the requirement was Dec. 5. We continue to encourage all remaining unvaccinated caregivers to get vaccinated for COVID,” Intermountain Healthcare said in a press release.

This story will be updated.

