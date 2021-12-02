ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Some Utah healthcare providers halt COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VcjNf_0dBmq8oy00

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Some Utah healthcare providers have temporarily halted COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees Wednesday.

Intermountain Healthcare and MountainStar/HCA have put a pause on the requirement after a judge blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers.

JUST IN: Breakthrough COVID cases can still occur despite vaccination, lack of symptoms, UDOH explains

The healthcare providers are temporarily pausing the enforcement of the vaccine requirement until there is a “clearer direction from the courts.”

Intermountain says 95% of their caregivers had complied with the government requirement prior to this decision.

“Additionally, there is pending litigation on the Federal Contractor mandate, including a case that involves Utah and Idaho. Because of this, we are temporarily pausing enforcement – which includes suspension for lack of adherence – until we have clearer direction from the courts. The deadline for the requirement was Dec. 5. We continue to encourage all remaining unvaccinated caregivers to get vaccinated for COVID,” Intermountain Healthcare said in a press release.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

ABC4

What’s next for ranked-choice voting in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – New polling finds a majority of voters liked the option of ranked-choice voting for the municipal election. So, where does it go from here? Utah Ranked Choice Voting board member Rebecca Chavez-Houck joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss it.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Local kids shop for toys in holiday event from Utah law enforcement

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Local children received an early holiday treat while shopping for toys with local law enforcement on Saturday. The Salt Lake County Office of the Sheriff held their annual Shopping with the Shield Event. Over 39 families with over 100 children participated in the holiday event. The event was held in partnership […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

SLCPD hires full-time mental health counselor

Salt Lake City (ABC 4) – Being a police officer is a stressful job to have, especially in a city as large as Salt Lake City. Knowing the stress and rigors of being a police officer, the Salt Lake City Police Department has decided to do something about it. The SLCPD announced they have hired […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

NEW REPORT: SLC ranks among worst cities for package theft

(ABC4) – A new report released by Safewise says that approximately 210 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months. The study analyzed 2020 FBI larceny-theft data from metro areas across the U.S. and compared it to Google Trends data in areas with the highest number of searches for “missing package” […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

When and how to report wildlife sightings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – What do you do when you spot a wild animal outside your home or up in the mountains? With Utah’s growing population and a wide array of outdoor activities, wildlife experts say the chances of running into wildlife is pretty high. You may run into big animals out hiking or even […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New Latter-day Saint mission opening in Hawaii

LAIE, Hawaii (ABC4) – A new Latter-day Saint mission is opening up in Hawaii next year. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the new mission will be opening on Jan. 3, 2022. The Hawaii Laie Mission is the area’s second location and the 408th worldwide. Church officials say the new mission will […]
HAWAII STATE
ABC4

‘People can sometimes feel isolated’: Overcoming addiction during the holidays

UTAH (ABC4) – According to the Centers for Disease Control, December, January, and March are the most dangerous times of the year when it comes to drug and alcohol-related deaths. During the holidays, Utah healthcare facilities see an increase in demand for addiction-related services. One hospital provides an array of different services for those in recovery and ways families can help their loved […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

How Utah Red Cross can help you give back to your community

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s the season of giving, and what better way to give back than volunteering, donating, or giving blood to those in need As 2021 comes to an end, families and communities in Utah are facing emergency needs; and the Red Cross is looking to make a difference, especially with yesterday being […]
UTAH STATE
