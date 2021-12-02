ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Family upset after decision not to charge VB officer who fatally shot Donovon Lynch, continues push for federal probe

By Brian Reese, Andy Fox
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0Nik_0dBmoXCY00

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Donovon Lynch’s family said they were disappointed but not surprised with a special grand jury’s findings not to charge the Virginia Beach police officer that fatally shot Lynch back in March as they continue to push for a federal investigation into his death.

The Lynch family and supporters held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to address issues in the case, including how they believe Virginia State Police were unable to conduct an impartial investigation. Multiple elected officials were also in attendance, including Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler and Virginia Beach council members Aaron Rouse and Sabrina Wooten.

The special grand jury found that Solomon D. Simmons, the officer that fatally shot Lynch, was justified in acting in self-defense because he believed an armed Lynch was a threat at the time. About 50 gunshots had just rung out and 11 people in total were shot that night at the Oceanfront.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office released the special grand jury’s findings on Tuesday during a two-hour presentation that included many of the same reports, maps, audio and video reviewed by the panel of 11 citizens.

On Wednesday, advocates argued that Lynch, a legal gun owner, also had the right to be armed because he too feared for his life at the time and asked why police didn’t use more restraint. There was no evidence that Lynch pointed his gun at Simmons that evening. Simmons also didn’t have his body camera on at the time of the shooting.

“What did Donovon Wayne Lynch do that was illegal?” said Gary McCollum while speaking on the family’s behalf. “Why did he have to be shot that evening?”

Raw emotion was evident during Wednesday’s press conference.

“We just want justice for Donovon. I’m not discussing anything else but that, Justice for Donovon,” said Wayne Lynch, Donovon’s father.

Wayne Lynch would not take any questions, but his anger, sadness, and disappointment showed through.

“I want justice for my son, her grandson. Put your camera over there,” Lynch said ordering the cameras to pan to Donovon’s grandmother, Betty Sills, who was sitting by the door.

“That’s his grandmother over there. Look at her,” Wayne Lynch said.

“I am the grandmother, and I’m hurting. Real hurt. How can you do that? … It makes no sense.” she said.

The family and supporters said they were also upset with what they believe were attacks on Lynch’s character in the presentation on Tuesday by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Lang, including the emphasis on his physical size and his .10 blood alcohol level at the time of the shooting.

“What are we supposed to read into that? That he was a threat because of size, because of his “big hands?” McCollum asked.

They said they were disappointed with Lang trying to clear up rumors in the case on Tuesday, and not focusing on the shooting of Lynch.

“What we saw yesterday, what we believe, is a lot of distractions … he was talking about everything but Donovon Wayne Lynch and what actually happened on that night,” McCollum said.

Dr. Karen Pruden, president of the Virginia Beach NAACP chimed in as well Wednesday.

“So, when you hear gunshots, and you are a legal gun carrier, and there is nowhere to get to safety what do you do gun carriers of Virginia? You pull out your gun,” she said.

Wayne Lynch made clear, there is only one acceptable path forward in his eyes: and that is a federal investigation,

“We reiterate the call for a federal independent investigation under the Department of Justice. That’s what we demand.”

The family and activists are also asking for more transparency in the case, including the release of all of the body camera footage and not just the footage shown on Tuesday. Other questions posed were: was DNA found on Lynch’s gun tested against officers on the scene? And did the movement of Lynch’s body contribute to his death?

Investigators said Lynch’s gun was found next to where he was shot with a round in the chamber, and said that he was moved to a safer location nearby. Lang said video evidence showed Lynch was not moved next to the body of Norfolk native Deshayla Harris, the other person fatally shot that night at the Oceanfront.

No arrests have been made in the Harris case.

On Wednesday night, Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Newport News) announced he had sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding a federal investigation into the Lynch case. Scott previously made a similar request to Garland in April.

The 3rd Congressional District, which Scott represents, does not cover any part of Virginia Beach .

“The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Virginia Beach announced yesterday that he will not file criminal charges against the officer involved in the fatal shooting leaving many questions unanswered about what occurred that evening,” Scott wrote in the letter. “I remain concerned with public reports of how this matter has been handled by VBPD, the divergent accounts of the events leading to Mr. Lynch’s death, and to what occurred immediately after the shooting. I urge you to move swiftly to utilize the full resources and transparency of the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an investigation.”

Read the full text of Scott’s letter here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Leaders call for change after 3 killed, 3 wounded in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Community activists gathered in Elizabeth City on Saturday afternoon following a deadly shooting that killed three people and wounded three others. Allura Pledger was just 3-years-old when she was shot on Perry Street Thursday night along with her mother 39-year-old De’Shay Berry and 18-year-old Jaquan White. Police tell 10 On […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Shots fired in carjacking attempt at NC State University

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man attempting to rob North Carolina State University students early Sunday morning fired multiple shots as they fled the scene, according to a campus safety alert. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports it happened just after 3:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the Avent Ferry Complex. Police said a man […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Attorney Ben Crump demands FBI intervention in Jelani Day death investigation

CHICAGO (WMBD) — National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump was one of many gathered in Chicago Friday to demand Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) intervention in the death investigation of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day. At a press conference Friday morning, Crump said he wanted the FBI to investigate the matter as a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Woman charged in Buncombe Co. shooting death

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Buncombe County. Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Morgan Cove Road in Candler shortly before midnight Thursday. Deputies found a victim there, who had died from a gunshot wound. The victim has been […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man arrested for buying, selling guns to felons

GREENVILLE, N.C.- A Rocky Mount man was arrested Thursday on charges of selling firearms to felons and making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers to purchase the firearms. According to court documents, Kyristepher Wilford, 24, allegedly purchased firearms and then sold the firearms to convicted felons.  Wilford also allegedly made false statements on the […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Fox
Person
Merrick Garland
WNCT

NC judges deny requests to block elections under new maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s 2022 elections under new legislative and congressional maps can begin as scheduled next week after state judges on Friday rejected demands from lawsuit filers who claim the lines have to be blocked because they so egregiously favor Republicans. The refusal of a three-judge panel to issue preliminary injunctions against the boundaries […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

Raleigh Police K9 wins national challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Police Department K9 named Peppers came out on top in the United States Police Canine Association, Inc. Detection Dog Challenge. Peppers won the Explosive Detection Dog division out of 10 canines. She was also named the Overall Top Detection dog out of 20 canines. “We are so proud of […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vb#Virginia State Police#Virginia Beach Council#Wavy News#Andyfoxwavy#Attorney S Office
WNCT

Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WNCT

CMS superintendent addresses ‘crisis of student violence,’ orders clear backpacks for high schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is facing a crisis of student violence. That’s the message from school leaders after yet another incident at a local high school. Officials say one person was detained after an incident involving pepper spray Friday at Harding University High School. After an uptick in fights and guns […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Man charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping in death of Greensboro man found dead on College Road, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested in connection to a man found shot to death in Greensboro. On Thursday, police arrested Tyrik Griffin Terrell in the shooting death of Taha Abdalla Babeker. Terrell was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a firearm, and second-degree kidnapping. On Monday, officers received […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy