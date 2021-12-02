2021 AHSAA Super 7 Schedule and Results

For the third straight season, Thompson High (Alabaster, Ala.) claimed the 7A state title, and the Warriors did so in dominating fashion. The final score was 38-22, but the game was way more out of reach than the score indicates. Thompson led Central Phenix City 38-8 with just over six minutes remaining in the game, thanks in part to some future Crimson Tide players who put their stamp on the game.

ALABASTER, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO