ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

2021 AHSAA Super 7 Schedule and Results

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XxRx_0dBmoHKA00

Scores complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs (scores will be updated when final):

AHSAA State Championships

(Protective Stadium, Birmingham)

CLASS 7A

Thompson 38, Central-Phenix City 22

CLASS 6A

Clay-Chalkville 46, Hueytown 42

CLASS 5A

Pice Road 51, Pleasant Grove 14

CLASS 4A

Vigor 52, Oneonta

CLASS 3A

Piedmont 35, Montgomery Academy 33

CLASS 2A

Clarke County 49, Cleveland 41

CLASS 1A

Sweet Water 40, Wadley 16

How They Advanced

Last Week's Scores

CLASS 6A

Clay-Chalkville 24, Mountain Brook 18

Hueytown 44, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 16

CLASS 5A

Pike Road 33, Andalusia 0

Pleasant Grove 47, Fairview 17

CLASS 4A

Oneonta 28, Madison Aca. 24

Vigor 42, Jackson 21

CLASS 3A

Montgomery Aca. 10, Catholic-Montgomery 7

Piedmont 52, Saks 44 (OT)

CLASS 2A

Clarke Co. 42, Highland Home 21

Cleveland 21, Mars Hill Bible 14

CLASS 1A

Sweet Water 21, Brantley 18

Wadley 41, Pickens Co. 36

Nov. 18-19 Scores

CLASS 7A

SEMIFINALS

Central-Phenix City 28, Auburn 17

Thompson 35, Hoover 10

CLASS 6A

QUARTERFINALS

Clay-Chalkville 50, Gardendale 44 (OT)

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24, Saraland 16

Hueytown 46, Opelika 10

Mountain Brook 30, Pinson Valley 0

CLASS 5A

QUARTERFINALS

Andalusia 20, UMS-Wright 14

Fairview 44, Parker 27

Pike Road 42, Faith-Mobile 0

Pleasant Grove 49, Center Point 21

CLASS 4A

QUARTERFINALS

Jackson 24, Handley 23

Madison Aca. 35, Good Hope 28

Oneonta 56, Brooks 28

Vigor 26, American Chr. 10

CLASS 3A

QUARTERFINALS

Catholic-Montgomery 41, Hillcrest-Evergreen 6

Montgomery Aca. 28, T.R. Miller 0

Piedmont 43, Winfield 14

Saks 14, Fyffe 7

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

Clarke Co. 14, B.B. Comer 7

Cleveland 39, Southeastern-Blount 8

Highland Home 15, Lanett 14

Mars Hill Bible 42, Spring Garden 19

CLASS 1A

QUARTERFINALS

Brantley 20, Keith 14

Pickens Co. 60, Decatur Heritage 46

Sweet Water 41, Maplesville 7

Wadley 27, Woodland 0

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BamaCentral

This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 6-12, 2021

Alabama athletics imposed its will on Saturday with signature wins from Alabama football and men's basketball. No. 1 Alabama football grabbed its spot in the college football playoff, and the Crimson Tide will play Cincinnati on New Years' Eve in Dallas. Preparation will begin for that matchup this week, as coach Saban looks to keep his team in shape with over three weeks until the Tide meets the Bearcats.
HOUSTON, TX
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 6, 2021

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. • Upon Further Review: SEC Championship Game, Alabama 41, Georgia 24. • Nick Saban "Not Apologizing" for Alabama's Frequent CFP Appearances. • Alabama's In: Crimson Tide Makes CFP as No. 1 Seed. • Alabama Names Team Captains, Bryce Young MVP. • Second Half Surge Propels...
NFL
BamaCentral

Alabama Defense Stifles Georgia in SEC Championship Victory

ATLANTA — While Alabama's high-flying offense might steal the majority of the headlines from the Crimson Tide's 41-24 SEC Championship Game victory over the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, defense was ultimately what won the title for Alabama. In total, the Crimson Tide held the Bulldogs to 449 total yards on...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andalusia, AL
City
Opelika, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Brantley, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Winfield, AL
City
Saks, AL
City
Decatur, AL
City
Wadley, AL
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Clay, AL
City
Auburn, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
City
Oneonta, AL
Birmingham, AL
Education
City
Hueytown, AL
City
Cleveland, AL
City
Fyffe, AL
BamaCentral

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Post-SEC Championship Game

It was a light day for Southeastern Conference football on Saturday, but it was an important day nonetheless. No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama took to the gridiron inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to settle who would be crowned SEC Champion. After four quarters of dominant football, the Crimson Tide settled the dispute with a 41-24 victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Confirms ACL Injury for WR John Metchie

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football coach Nick Saban confirmed the injury status of wide receiver John Metchie III, who left Saturday's SEC Championship Game with an apparent injury late in the first half. While it was reported by multiple outlets later on in the evening that Metchie had suffered a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montgomery Academy#Ahsaa#American Football#Ahsaa Super 7 Schedule#Pleasant Grove 14#Jackson 21#Catholic#Clarke Co#Highland Home#Auburn 17 Thompson#Pinson Valley 0#Ums Wright#Parker 27 Pike Road#Faith Mobile#Handley 23 Madison Aca#Good Hope#Brooks 28 Vigor 26#American Chr#Southeastern Blount#Pickens Co 60
BamaCentral

Alabama's In: Crimson Tide Makes CFP as No. 1 Seed

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The question has circled college football since 2014: who's in?. And for the seventh time, Alabama is in the College Football Playoff. The CFP selection committee announced the Crimson Tide as the No. 1 overall seed on Sunday, and they will face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington on Dec. 31 for the semi-final at 2:30 p.m.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Bites Dawgs Again

ATLANTA – If Georgia never sees Alabama in the SEC Championship Game again it will be just fine with Kirby Smart. The No. 3 Crimson Tide manhandled the Bulldogs, and made the nation’s top-ranked defense look pedestrian in a 41-24 win in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With the win Alabama (12-1) likely...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Basketball Earns Impressive Win Over Gonzaga in Battle in Seattle, 91-82

Alabama defeated a team named the Bulldogs for the second time on Saturday night, this time in Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. The No. 16 Crimson Tide (7-1) upset No. 3 Gonzaga (7-2) by a score of 91-82, led by sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford who scored 28 points. Alabama's backcourt of Shackelford, JD Davison, and Jahvon Quinerly combined for 65 of Alabama's 91 points.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
BamaCentral

Everything Kirby Smart Said After Facing Alabama in the SEC Championship

For the third time during the Kirby Smart era, Georgia ran into Alabama and Nick Saban with a title on the line in Atlanta. The Bulldogs had only trailed four times this year. The first time was at No. 18 Auburn when the Tigers kicked a field goal in the first quarter. Georgia trailed in that game for 5:29. Following the Tigers’ score, the Bulldogs reeled off 24 straight points.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Jeremiah Alexander and Trequon Fegans Help Lead Thompson to Third Straight State Title

For the third straight season, Thompson High (Alabaster, Ala.) claimed the 7A state title, and the Warriors did so in dominating fashion. The final score was 38-22, but the game was way more out of reach than the score indicates. Thompson led Central Phenix City 38-8 with just over six minutes remaining in the game, thanks in part to some future Crimson Tide players who put their stamp on the game.
ALABASTER, AL
BamaCentral

Live Updates from the SEC Championship: No. 3 Alabama vs No. 1 Georgia

ATLANTA— It all comes down to this. A top-three matchup with College Football Playoff implications and an SEC title on the line. No. 3 Alabama, the champions of the SEC West, will take on the undefeated and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, the champions of the SEC East. It is the first time the two teams have met in the SEC championship game since 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

There's Always Drama When Alabama and Georgia Face Off

Second-and-26 Jalen Hurts off the bench. AJ McCarron to Amari Cooper. Those are some memorable moments, not just for Alabama, but for college football. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide take to the big stage again Saturday in Atlanta for the SEC title game. Kickoff is 3 p.m. CT on CBS. As usual, the stakes are high.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Lewis Cine and the Georgia Defensive Backs

If Alabama's going to beat Georgia, and the top-rated defense in the nation, it's probably going to be in the secondary. Granted, opponents have scored only 83 points, but the Bulldogs are a little vulnerable, especially when factoring injuries, and they'll be going up against the quarterback who many consider to be the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. Subscribe for full article.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Recruiting Corner: With Early Signing Day Around the Corner, Alabama Holding Firm Atop SI All-American Rankings

In Sports Illustrated All-American's latest recruiting rankings for the class of 2022, Alabama held serve. The Crimson Tide gained two new prospects in the month of November in the likes of defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings and running back Jamarion Miller, who flipped from Steve Sarkisian and Texas on Thanksgiving Day, keeping Nick Saban and company at No. 1 in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Zamir White and the Georgia Playmakers

There's a lot of ground to cover, so we're going to cut to the chase and explain why even though Georgia's offense may not be all that splashy, it's extremely dangerous. Quarterbacks: Too many people are hung up on senior Stetson Bennett not being a high-profile prospect, and began his career as a walk-on who transferred to Jones College in Mississippi for a season. He started against Alabama in 2020, going 18-for-40, for 269 yards, two touchdowns and a career-high three interceptions in the 41-24 loss to the Crimson Tide. Subscribe for full article.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy