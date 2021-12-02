Witnesses describe moments before crash that killed St. Louis County detective

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Witnesses remember the moment they saw a driver speeding down the road and plowing into a county police car Wednesday afternoon. Detective Antonio Valentine, 42, died following the head-on collision in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

FOX 2 Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured debris scattered all over the area of Chambers and Crete Road in North Saint Louis County.

“Just crazy and for them to come over this hill like that — it’s just tragic,” witness Anthony Davis told Fox 2.

Davis said he lives nearby and saw several cars speeding down Chambers before the crash. He believes the suspect was going at least 70 miles per hour, even with the speed limit being 40mph.

“As I was coming down Chambers, I see two cars like they were flying each other coming this way,” Davis added.

Another witness, Boyd Kipp, said he saw the moment the crash happened and says the suspect hit the police car head-on.

“A big loud boom and that was it is a cloud of smoke and then the police,” said Boyd Kipp, “He just flew over. He tried to veer over to smack him.”

Davis said speeding happens all the time around the area.

“Every other night. There’s always somebody speeding, drag racing, or start the car off and see how fast the car is going,” Davis explained.

Davis said something needs to be done before another life is lost. “I just feel for the loss of anybody. But, from what I’ve seen, as far as the damage, it doesn’t look good at all,” Davis admitted.

County police have not yet released any details on what exactly led up to the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.