Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater brings 2 dances made for the web to the stage

Parsons Dance (David Parsons, Artistic Director) is thrilled to return to The Joyce Theater for its annual New York season, from Tuesday, November 30th through Sunday, December 12th. The company's success in remaining strong during the pandemic will be on display as it takes the stage with five premieres that were created during the past year and a half. The company artists have been rehearsing and creating together in seven well-quarantined residencies since July 2020. David Parsons made three of the premieres, and two more are the work of guest choreographers Matthew Neenan and Chanel DaSilva. Also featured are beloved pieces from the Parsons Dance repertory. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.parsonsdance.org. For tickets, go to joyce.org or call JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Ticket prices range from $10 to $65 and are subject to change.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO