Theater & Dance

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater brings 2 dances made for the web to the stage

NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most performing arts organizations, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater stopped giving in-person concerts in March 2020. Instead, they began to create online content. Now, two of the pieces conceived for streaming are being put onstage for a live audience - hooray - as the company returns to New York...

www.npr.org

THEATER & DANCE
