Police responded to the village Sledding Hill around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 27 for a report of a gun found by a resident in the parking lot. An officer determined that it was an Alfa .22 starter’s pistol with an orange handle that was still loaded with three blanks that appeared to have been there for some time. A serial number search indicated it was not listed as stolen and the revolver-like simulated gun was placed in an evidence locker.

ORANGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO