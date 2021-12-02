ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 injured in crash involving tractor trailer

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

LEE, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — A driver of a tractor trailer was ticketed after crashing into a pickup truck in Lee, Mass. State Police said the crash took place just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-90 westbound.

A pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old Massachusetts man was rear ended by the tractor trailer and then caught on fire. The driver of the tractor trailer is from Kentucky and was given a ticket.

The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries, and the guardrail where the crash happened is undergoing repairs.

